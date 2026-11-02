Tanzanian looks to bring home German healthcare experience









Dar es Salaam. After building a career in global health in Germany, Dr Caroline Mtaita hopes to use her international experience and professional networks to help address challenges facing Tanzania’s healthcare system.

The Morogoro-born medical doctor wants to see Tanzania and Africa take a leading role in health technology and innovation, while ensuring communities are better equipped to protect their health.

Her ambition featured prominently at the World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, held from October 11 to 13, 2026, where she joined other Tanzanian health professionals in the diaspora to discuss ways of contributing to healthcare development back home.

One proposal emerging from their discussions is the establishment of a network of Tanzanian health professionals living in Germany. The platform would bring together their expertise, experience and professional connections to develop initiatives aligned with Tanzania’s health priorities.

Dr Mtaita, who works with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Heidelberg, said contributions from the diaspora must complement government efforts and respond to the country’s most pressing needs.

“There are so many challenges in the country and you need to prioritise what is more urgent and what is our guiding point. Obviously, we have a national health strategy and a national plan, which clearly outline what needs to be done and what the country needs,” she said.

She said the professionals would first need to consult the Ministry of Health, local authorities and communities to identify areas requiring urgent support.

“We cannot do everything at the same time and Tanzania is also big. We really need to understand which part of Tanzania needs urgent attention, based on the different efforts currently being undertaken in the country,” she said.

Maternal and newborn health is among the areas that concern Dr Mtaita. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that Tanzania records about 6,500 maternal deaths annually, while approximately 48,000 newborns die within their first 28 days of life.

She said gaps in healthcare capacity and the availability of medical equipment remained challenges, although Tanzania had made progress in reducing maternal deaths.

“I know a lot of efforts are already going into this area. If you look at where we came from several years ago and where we are right now, I think Tanzania has made great strides in reducing maternal mortality,” she said.

She also acknowledged President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s commitment to women’s health, but argued that improving maternal outcomes required action beyond hospitals and health facilities.

In some communities, cultural expectations still require pregnant women to undertake demanding household chores, including fetching water, cooking and cleaning, while men may be discouraged from taking on such responsibilities.

Dr Mtaita said changing these attitudes was essential, adding that maternal health interventions must involve entire communities, including men and boys.

“You cannot have a successful health system or health outcome without community engagement. This means involving not only women, but also men and boys,” she said.

She said communities needed practical information about pregnancy-related danger signs, the importance of rest and the need to seek medical attention early.

“If a woman has these signs and symptoms, she should rest and access health services as early as possible. It is also important for men and boys to get involved,” she said.

For her, public health begins at community level, where awareness and attitudes towards healthcare are shaped. Health professionals must therefore reach households and communities, rather than confining interventions to healthcare facilities.

An academic journey across borders

Dr Mtaita’s commitment to Tanzania is rooted in a personal and professional journey spanning the country and Germany.

She attended primary school in Germany before returning to Morogoro, where she later pursued a medical degree at Hubert Kairuki Memorial University. She obtained a Master’s degree in Public Health from Mzumbe University before returning to Germany to pursue a PhD in Global Health at Heidelberg University.

She has lived in Germany for seven years and currently works with GIZ, where she hopes to support the expansion of health-related projects into East Africa, particularly Tanzania.

“I really hope that in the near future I will be able to implement projects that empower people and strengthen health systems in Tanzania,” she said.

Her experience has also strengthened her belief in the contribution women can make to the health sector. Although she has witnessed an increase in the number of women working in Tanzania’s health sector, she believes more should be encouraged to join and take up influential roles.

“There is more room for women to join this space because I strongly believe they play an important role in the global health sector,” she said.

She is also involved in the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which raises awareness of violence against women and supports survivors.

Mentoring young Tanzanians

Beyond her professional work, Dr Mtaita mentors young Tanzanians interested in pursuing public health studies in Germany, offering guidance on academic and professional opportunities.

At the Berlin summit, she was pleased to meet another Tanzanian whom she had mentored and who also attended the event.

“I met another Tanzanian whom I have been able to mentor, who was also part of the World Health Summit in Berlin. I was honoured,” she said.

The summit also gave her an opportunity to exchange ideas with health professionals from across Africa and hear from Prof Mohamed Janabi, Director-General of the WHO Regional Office for Africa.

She described such engagements as valuable opportunities to learn from leaders and connect with people working towards stronger health systems across the continent. Ultimately, Dr Mtaita says her motivation is rooted in her attachment to Tanzania and its people.

“Any person who knows me knows that I really love my people,” she said.

I really love Tanzania and I am a true Tanzanian at heart. I am a champion for my people and an advocate for them,” she said.