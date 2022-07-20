Couple faces economic sabotage case over Sh4 billion ivory tusks

By Pamela Chilongola More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Chamazi in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam Region, Abdul Abdallah (35) and his wife, Salma Mshamu (21) appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday for allegedly being found with 413 elephant tusks valued at more than Sh4.04 billion.

In the economic sabotage case number 46 of 2022, the two were also charged for possessing hippo teeth valued at Sh3.453 million.

Reading the charge sheet, senior state attorney Timotheo Mmari told the court that the accused face counts of engaging in the trading of government trophies and being found in possession of government trophies.

The state attorney told the court that between January 1, 2017 and September 3, 2019, in the area of Saku Chamazi in Temeke District, the two accused bought and received 413 elephant tusks valued at $1755,000, which is equivalent to Sh4.04 billion and two hippo teeth valued at $1,500, which is equivalent to Sh3.453 million.

In the second charge, the state attorney told the court that on the same date, the two accused persons, in the area of Saku Chamazi in Temeke District, were found with 413 elephant tusks valued at more than Sh4.04 billion, the property of the government of Tanzania without a permit from the director of the wildlife.

In the last charge facing the couple, Mmari alleged that on the same date and in the same area, both the accused were found with two teeth of the hippopotamus valued at more than Sh3.4 million, a property of the government of Tanzania, without a permit from the director of wildlife.

He told the court that investigations into the case have been completed and that the prosecution was only awaiting a permit from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for approval so that hearing of the case could continue.

However, Principal Resident Magistrate Pamela Mazengo said the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear economic sabotage cases and that upon completion of relevant processes, it would be referred to the High Court’s Division of Corruption and Economic Sabotage.

The case was adjourned to August 2,2022.