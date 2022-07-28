Covid-19 vaccination reaches 12.8 million in Tanzania

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A total of 12.8 million have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19, which is equivalent to 41.8 per cent and close to meeting the country’s vaccination target of 70 per cent.

Minister for health Ummy Mwalimu said that by July 25, 2022 already 12.8 million people had received jab, saying that the progress is satisfactory.

The minister was speaking atthe launch program called Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes Project (ECHO) Covid-19 Case Management at Mumbimbili National Hospital (MNH).

“The program has been designed in collaboration with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Management Development for Health (MDH) organization, will not only increase the number of people vaccinated against Covd-19 through their support but it will also reduce HIV/Aids transmission,” she said





According to her, the system has been designed to facilitate knowledge sharing and enabling access to health experts in remote settings, resulting in improved case management and patient care,” she said.

MNH executive director Lawrence Museru said that the program will not only focus Covid-19 cases, it will also concentrate on fighting against Monkeypox and other infectious diseases.

“Now days there are several emerging diseases, therefore the hub launched at MNH will connect various specialists and primary health care givers.”