Mavunde urges Tanzanians to tap Sh5.1tr mining market

Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde (fourth left) witnesses the inauguration of Geofields Tanzania Limited’s underground wire mesh manufacturing plant alongside the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Denis Dillip (third left), and other officials in Kerege, Bagamoyo District, Pwani Region, on October 17, 2026. The plant has an annual production capacity of more than 100,000 wire mesh panels and is expected to boost local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported mining equipment.
By
Majuto Omary
Sports Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd