CRDB Bank, Selcom ink deal for new partnership

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has signed an agreement with the payment company Selcom that will enable customers to send and receive payments with ease, in a bid to expand the scope of financial services in the country and convenience in payments.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held at CRDB Bank Headquarters, CRDB Bank's chief operating officer, Bruce Mwile said the partnership will enable customers to make payments on the SelcomPay service through SimBanking's digital payment platform anywhere, anytime.

"Through this partnership, Bank customers will now be able to make payments in business areas/systems (mobile applications or websites) that accept payments through Selcom by using QR Codes and Pay Selcom numbers using the SimBanking App or the USSD code," said Mwile.





Mwile noted that the move will also enable many businesses in the country to recieve payments easily, especially considering that CRDB Bank and Selcom have a wide network, and have already been able to integrate many businesses in their SimBanking and SelcomPay payment receiving systems.





In addition, the signing of the agreement went hand in hand with the launch of a customer education campaign with the slogan "UKIONA SELCOM LIPA! UKIONA CRDB LIPA!” with the aim of educating customers on how they can make good use of the opportunity of cooperation between CRDB Bank and Selcom to complete their payments.

On his part, the CEO of Selcom was quoted as saying "This collaboration between Selcom and CRDB Bank is a sufficient confirmation of the commitment of these two institutions to give priority to customers. As two large institutions in providing financial services and

those of payment technology, Selcom and CRDB saw the importance of making it easier for the customer to pay for various services and products using a mobile phone directly from CRDB account. This also enables merchants who use Selcom's services to increase the scope of receiving payments".

Sameer expressed hope that this step of technological cooperation will increase the number of users of online payment services, reduce the cost of using payment services and also increase the scope of Financial Inclusion in Society."

This new partnership between CRDB Bank and Selcom is expected to bring about a major revolution in payment services in the country. According to the information provided, it shows that CRDB Bank has more than 20,000 payment centers, while Selcom has more than 80,000 payment centers. Together, these institutions also focus on increasing payment centers to move services to more citizens.







