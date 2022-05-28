Dar girl wins Korean quiz contest

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mary Kwai has secured a trip to Korea in August for a nearly two weeks of cultural experience after winning a Quiz on Korea competition organised by the embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tanzania.

The Quiz on Korea is a contest on Korean culture and language for non-Korean young Tanzanians giving them an opportunity to enhance their interest and knowledge on the Korean culture.

Speaking during the Global K-Wave Quiz show on Saturday the Korean Ambassador to Tanzania, Kim Sun-pyo said as the final national winner Ms Kwai will also compete against other international competitors for 2022 Quiz on Korea World Finals.

“While the first winner will have days of cultural experience in Korea as well as compete in world finals, all participant will be awarded,” he said.

According to the envoy those who emerged second and third will receive a smartphone and Smart watch respectively from Korean brand Samsung.

After being announced the winner Ms Kwai said she has always been interested in the Korean culture and also took some Korean language sessions during her college training, and this opportunity would allow her to even deepen her knowledge on the country.

“I participated in 2020 and ended up in second runner-up position but this year I am glad that I have ended up as the top winner,” she said.

The term K-wave refers to the global popularity of South Korea's pop culture, entertainment, music, TV dramas and movies.

In the recent years Korean movies, songs and TV series have all had big breakthroughs and the popularity of these Korean productions has turned into a globe phenomenon.

From breaking records on International streaming service Netflix to rise of K-Pop music, the Quiz on Korea is one of the South Korean approach to expand the country’s culture across the globe.