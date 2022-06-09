Dar man kills girlfriend, then commits suicide

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Police in Dar es Salaam is investigating an incident in Temeke where a man is alleged to have killed his girlfriend and later taking his own life.

According to a statement released by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander ACP Muliro Jumanne Muliro, the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 8.

He identified the man as 34-year-old Bunaza Doto Manyanda, a resident of Charambe, Mbiku in Temeke District.

The man is alleged to have killed his girlfriend identified as Mzalile Zakaria (23) a resident of Mbagala by stabbing her with a sharp object in the tummy

Mayanda reportedly later committed suicide before he could be arrested by ingesting pesticides called DUDU CRON, flagily and mixed with Alcohol.

The motive behind both incidents remains unknown, however, the bodies of the deceased have been preserved Muhimbili National Hospital.

The incident follows another similar case that occurred in Mwanza 10 days ago when Said Oswayo, 32, shot his wife to death before ending his own life.

Police in Mwanza said that preliminary investigations suggest that the man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.