







Dar es Salaam. A proposed driverless urban railway network has prompted hopes for Dar es Salaam commuters to escape from costly traffic jams, reducing travel time, transport expenses and business losses as experts also see the possibility of opening up new opportunities for investment along its routes.

The electric mass transit system, which is still at the feasibility study stage, is expected to connect major residential, commercial and institutional areas, providing an alternative to road transport in a city struggling with growing demand for public transport.

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has engaged French consultancy firm SYSTRA to conduct a nine-month feasibility study to establish the technical and economic requirements of the proposed project, also referred to as the monorail.

The study will assess the proposed routes, appropriate technology, estimated construction costs and the most suitable model for implementing the project.

Independent economist, Mr Oscar Mkude said the study was an important step towards addressing transport challenges in the country’s rapidly expanding commercial capital.

He said Dar es Salaam could no longer depend on road transport alone, arguing that an integrated system combining electric trains, trams, roads, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network and existing railway corridors would improve mobility and reduce economic losses caused by congestion.

“Relying on a single transport mode for a city as large and fast-growing as Dar es Salaam is nearly impossible. In an integrated intermodal transport system, electric commuter trains and trams will seamlessly complement existing roads, the BRT network and existing railway corridors,” he said.

Mr Mkude, who shared his daily commuting experience from Goba, said residents who missed the early morning travelling window often faced lengthy delays during peak hours.

He noted that even existing public transport services, including BRT buses, faced capacity constraints, leaving some commuters with little choice but to use private vehicles to reach the central business district.

He proposed establishing strategically located park-and-ride facilities at key junctions on the outskirts of the city, allowing commuters to leave their vehicles and continue their journeys by public transport. “Integrating park-and-ride hubs allows commuters to navigate the last mile in their private vehicles without driving all the way into the congested city centre,” he said.

The approach, he added, could reduce the number of vehicles entering the city centre, cutting traffic congestion, fuel consumption and emissions while improving movement for commuters and emergency services.

Another independent financial analyst, Christopher Makombe, said the proposed electric railway could improve people’s economic well-being by reducing commuting costs and time spent travelling.

“Reduced road congestion could also lower fuel consumption and time,” he said.

Mr Makombe said the project could generate economic activity around stations by creating opportunities for small businesses, traders, property investors and jobseekers. However, he cautioned that its benefits would depend on affordable fares, reliable services and effective connections with the BRT network.

The proposed design envisages an automated, fully driverless train system capable of carrying up to 1,100 passengers per train at speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Each train is expected to comprise four coaches, offering high-capacity transport for commuters travelling between residential neighbourhoods and key economic centres.

The network would have two lines: the 13-kilometre Red Line, with nine to 10 stations, and the 8.5-kilometre Orange Line, serving six stations.

The proposed routes would connect the newly operational Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Central Station through Kamata to areas including Manzese, Urafiki, Ubungo Interchange, the University of Dar es Salaam, Mlimani City, Mwenge, Victoria Park and Morocco Square, as well as the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre.

However, the feasibility study will determine the project’s technical and economic viability.

The proposed alignment is designed to leave space for pedestrian walkways, BRT lanes and other road vehicles, allowing different transport modes to operate alongside one another.

In a statement, TRC Director General Machibya Shiwa described the start of the process as an important milestone in preparations for a modern urban transport system.

The corporation held its first meeting with SYSTRA on September 17, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, marking the beginning of preparations for the feasibility study.

Mr Shiwa said the findings would provide the technical basis for determining the best way to implement the project, taking into account residents’ transport needs and the city’s growth. He said TRC also intended to involve the private sector to mobilise the capital, technology and expertise needed to construct and operate the infrastructure.

“We expect private sector participation in this project because such cooperation will help bring in capital, innovation and technology for the construction and operation of modern transport infrastructure,” he said.