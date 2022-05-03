Dar RC declares crackdown on juvenile criminals aka 'Panya Road'

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Amos Makala yesterday declared a special operation against groups of the youth behind a wave of ongoing crime in the city.

Recently, groups of juvenile criminals have reportedly broken into houses, walked away with valuables and left a many wounded during incidents reported in Chanika, Tabata and Kunduchi.

Mr Makala’s decision comes a day after President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s warning that the youth behind the incidents were also putting their lives in danger.

Announcing the operation during his meeting with members of defence and security forces as well as district commissioners from all the five districts, Mr Makala said starting today (yesterday) no member of the youth groups will be spared.

Mr Makala said regional authorities will not tolerate harassment of people perpetrated by the youth, warning that whenever necessary “strong weapons” will be used to control the situation.

“Thugs cannot stay and make our people uncomfortable by the use of screwdrivers and machetes. Strong weapons will be used whenever necessary to take away the machetes from them because their intention is to kill,” he said.

“We are launching a special operation against them, they are not allowed to rule the streets with screwdrivers and machetes. Starting today’s night (yesterday), there is no single thug who will be spared,” he added.

Reports from the city say the operation that began on Sunday aimed at bursting the entire crime network.