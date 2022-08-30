Did you miss census? Don’t worry ...

Dar es Salaam. Have the enumerators for the ongoing Tanzania 2022 Population and Housing Census reached your household? If they haven’t, there is no need to worry because you still have a chance to get counted.

While yesterday was supposed to be the last day for the exercise, the government has decided to give seven more days for those who have not been reached to actually get counted though, in a different manner.

The Commissar of the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Ms Anne Makinda, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that during the coming seven days [starting today, August 30, 2022 to September 5], those persons that have not been reached will be required to visit local government/hamlet offices and contact the chairperson where they can provide their information.

“They just have to leave their contact details there so that census clerks can make a follow up on them and they will be counted,” said Ms Makinda who doubles as former Speaker of Parliament.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has also prepared special numbers (Call Centre) whereby those that have not been counted will make phone calls and talk to its headquarters directly.

They are required to call: -0753665491; 0764443873; 0626141515; 0784665404 and 0656279424 and the counting process will follow.

Advertisement

These numbers will be working for seven days starting today.

“This is to give room for everyone to exercise their basic right of being counted. I urge the Census Committees at regional, district, ward, village and street levels to ensure that they provide contact numbers for residents of their respective areas so that they can all be counted,” she added

She said starting today, the census shifts to buildings (Building Census) which will be conducted for three days. She, however, noted that as of yesterday, implementation of the census was encouraging and that chances were that everyone would be counted within the specified period.

“As of 8am today (yesterday) at least 93.45 percent of all households have been reached but remember, we have the whole day for the counting today so we are confident that everything will go according to plans,” the 2022 Population and Housing Census Commissar, Ms Anne Makinda said yesterday.

She said the information gathered so far indicated that it is only about 6.55 percent of households that have not been reached.