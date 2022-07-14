Digital partnership empowers 10,000 African startups

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Nairobi. Three digital platforms Humanity Node Protocol (HNP), Web3Africa and Adanian Labs have formed a partnership to empower 10,000 startups across Africa.

Through this partnership, the three entities have created a digital ecosystem that will enable young Africans and entrepreneurs to build innovative technologies and businesses using blockchain technologies.

Known as the African Startup League, the initiative will empower 10,000 African owned enterprises to compete for a grand prize of $1 million, and provide them the required tools, access to talent, new markets and resources to scale their businesses and monetize their ideas.

"A new startup ecosystem is forming in Africa to address the continent's most pressing issues using crypto and blockchain technology. In the midst of the next digital revolution of the global economy, Africa has yet to fully realize the promise of blockchain technology, and so we are committed to change the perception and understanding among millions across the continent," said Aly Ramji, Managing Editor and Co-Founder of Web3Africa.news

A new initiative dubbed the African Startup League has been launched to empower over 10,000 startups across Africa. Adanian Labs (SA Team) pose for a group photo with several start up founders. The company is one of three partners (Humanity Node Protocol (HNP) & Web3Africa) that have launched the SME support initiative African Startup League. Left to right are: Adanian Labs SA team with StartUps: Njabulo Makhathini (Airbuy Africa)Taynita Harilal (ECAfrica) Isabel Tapfumaneyi (Adanian Labs SA), Melisha Mudaly (Adanian Labs SA), Tshepang Kobo (Airbuy Africa) and Bendon Murgor (Adanian Labs). Photo courtesy of Adanian Labs.

Web3Africa is the first pan-African social network platform that is designed for the future generation of African investors. The platform provides news, media, dApps, events and markets data and serves as the continent's complete source for Web 3.0 information and applications including DeFi, cryptocurrency analysis and news and digital finance.

The African Startup League seeks to showcase how the crypto / blockchain industry is growing across the continent and how startups are adopting these technologies for deployment in a continent that is otherwise considered to lag behind in the adoption and application of modern digital technology.

"Blockchain and Africa are inevitable. There is no bigger opportunity on the planet today to do good for humanity and get returns while at it," said Marcus Dukes the Founder of the Humanity Node Protocol.

The Humanity Node Protocol (HNP) is a global non-governmental social-network that works to ensure financial security above extreme poverty for all its participants. It represents the realization of the promise of blockchain technology to make things better for all humanity.

Through this project, 300,000 Humanity NFTs will be issued on or before August 8th, 2022 to 300,000 African investors. These Humanity NFTs represent ownership in the governance nodes of HNP and the communication, financial, distribution and transactional infrastructure of the coming decentralized multi-trillion dollar GDP of Africa.

"Africa's adoption of blockchain technology will drive significant change for the better, as we've seen leapfrogging from the developed world, African tech-preneneurs and future innovators can deploy new technologies for the betterment of the continent", said Dukes.

HNP is a blockchain-based platform, rather than just a digital currency used for trading individual profits, HNP is specifically focused on supporting humanitarian efforts and hence the creation of Humanity NFTs.

Also leading this initiative is Nairobi based Adanian Labs who together with partners created the business model and operating protocols for the Humanity NFTs. This business model is expected to generate an income of over $1,000 per month for the chosen recipients who will be awarded the Humanity NFTs.

To be eligible, each awardee is required to commit 100 hours of service to HNP which will create 30,000,000 hours committed to further building out the infrastructure that is needed to usher in the African era of hyper-economic growth.

"The opportunity for young African's to take part in this initiative has come at a time when the world is witnessing a change in how decentralized finance and blockchain technologies are impacting societies globally and they stand to benefit from this change," said John Kamara Founder of Adanian Labs.

“We are using our unique positioning to create and spearhead the sharing economy for Africa by building a socio-economic ecosystem revolving around the sharing of resources, shared creation, production, distribution, trade and consumption,” he said.



