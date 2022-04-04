Dodoma to establish special areas for agriculture activities

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has planned to establish special agricultural areas in all seven councils of the capital, Dodoma to increase production and improve modern agriculture.

This was revealed by the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka on Monday during the launch of an agricultural campaign aimed at transforming the sector in the country.

He said in the 2022/23 season, they have also agreed to establish a special agricultural areas, dubbed ‘farm park’ in all councils in Dodoma as well as a special industrial park area.

"There are areas whiich have done well, such as the Bahi district where we now have a farm park of more than 3500 acres and Chamwino which has an area of more than 10,000 acres," he said.

He noted that all these areas have been equipped with all important infrastructure such as water systems, electricity and adequate roads for easy access.

“We want to do agriculture that has impact,”Mtaka said, urging the private sector to invest in this area.

He also added that the seven councils in Dodoma are going to test the soil conditions to better understand and produce the best harvest for each area.

The ‘Kilimo ni Biashara’ event, as its clarion call ‘Ajenda 10/30 was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.