Dreams of becoming IGP lands Police officer in trouble

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has relocated Kagera Regional Police Commander, Wankyo Nyigesa to its headquarters in Dodoma to give room for investigation into the latter’s recent remarks about his desire to rise to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Nyigesa, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and a former Coast Regional Police Commander before being transferred to Kagera Region, was recently quoted as saying that he wished one day President Samia Suluhu Hassan would appoint him as the next Tanzania’s IGP, promising to bring about change.

“I would beg to serve the position for three years only and then later tell her, “Mama”, I can now hand over and leave. What you do think?” said ACP Nyigesa during his farewell ceremony from Coast Region, sending participants – who were mostly police officers – into fits of laughter.

He stressed that the incumbent IGP, Simon Sirro has not made a mistake and that he was doing a good job but that he (Nyigesa) would do better.

“You know as human beings we must have targets, big dreams. You can’t dream to keep on being just a police commander. I want to be in those positions; commissioner, IGP so that later I can do the great things that I have always done,” said Mr Nyigesa. According to a statement issued on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 by Police spokesman David Misime, IGP Simon Sirro has replaced ACP Nyigesa by former Rukwa Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), William Mwampagale in Kagera Region.

The statement noted that Mr Nyigesa’s remarks indicated the existence of a breach of discipline according to the laws governing the police force.

Advertisement

“The matter is being investigated and the results will be communicated to the disciplinary authorities for further action,” the statement said.

Similarly, the former Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Theopista Mallya becomes the Regional Police Commander replacing the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), William Mwampagale who has been transferred to Kagera Region as Police Commander.

According to the statement, the former Rukwa Regional Operations Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mashenene Mayila, has been appointed the Rukwa Regional Commissioner.