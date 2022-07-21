EAC ministries on the spot at regional meeting

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Ministries holding the East African Community (EAC) docket were in the spotlight again yesterday at a regional meeting.

Media practitioners at the Summit Retreat concurred that the departments were yet to deliver effectively on the regional integration issues.

“They have not yet played their role well leaving the responsibility to the secretariat,” they said during a meeting of the editors and senior journalists.

The role of the media in the EAC integration is a segment of High Level Retreat of the EAC leaders slated for today (Thursday) ahead of the Summit tomorrow (Friday).

Although they acknowledged low public sensitisation on the benefits of the EAC, fingers were pointed at the EAC ministries in the partner states. “These ministries are much closer to the masses than the EAC secretariat in Arusha or the EAC institutions located in the capital cities.

“They should be most relied upon in relaying the integration agenda to the people. That is their prime mandate,” they pointed out.

Advertisement

This was not the first time that the role of the EAC ministries in the partner states have been put on the radar during the regional gatherings.

The issue has been raised countless times at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) and other fora that they have not done enough of what they are supposed to do.

The EAC ministries in the partner states form the EAC of Ministers, a powerful organ of the Community responsible for policy and budget matters.

Several recommendations were made at yesterday’s meeting held at the EAC seat included the creation of the East African Media Council and the EA Editors’ Guild.

Ms Flavian Businge, a senior official of the Arusha-based secretariat said the EAC was ready to support the media houses in sensitizing the public on the economic benefits of the bloc. She cited non tariff barriers (NTBs) as among the challenges hindering cross border trade,noting that efforts to eliminate them have not been entirely successful.

Ms Anna Nabaasa, a communication officer with the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) said it was ready to team up with the private sector in selling the EAC agenda.

Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala from Tanzania said time was running out and that the recommendations by the editors should be taken directly to the regional leaders for action

A multiple of other speakers observed that the drawbacks facing the bloc were not necessarily the funding constraints but lack of good will of some partner states to integrate.