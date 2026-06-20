East African Community to celebrate World Kiswahili Day in Burundi

Zanzibar. More than 300 delegates, language experts, policymakers and Kiswahili enthusiasts from the eight member states of the East African Community (EAC) are expected to gather in Bujumbura, Burundi, next month for celebrations marking World Kiswahili Language Day and the Third East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) Conference.

The East African Kiswahili Commission on Saturday, June 20, 2026, announced that the event will be held from July 5 to 7, 2026, bringing together participants from across the region to discuss the growing role of Kiswahili in regional integration, trade, education, and technological advancement.

Addressing journalists, the East African Kiswahili Commission executive secretary, Dr Caroline Asiimwe, said the celebrations would begin with the Third EAKC Conference and culminate in the commemoration of World Kiswahili Language Day on July 7.

“The conference is held every two years and provides an opportunity for member states to assess progress made in the promotion and development of Kiswahili across the region,” she said.

Dr Asiimwe said the celebrations have become an important platform for showcasing the social and economic opportunities created by the increasing use of Kiswahili within the EAC bloc.

She noted that the language continues to gain international recognition, further strengthening its contribution to development efforts and regional cooperation among member states.

“Kiswahili is no longer just a means of communication. It is increasingly becoming a strategic tool for economic growth, investment, and regional integration,” she said.

Dr Asiimwe explained that the common language enables investors to identify and pursue opportunities across the region, while helping entrepreneurs and small-scale traders access wider markets and communicate effectively with customers beyond their national borders.

She added that technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, have created both opportunities and challenges for multilingual communication, making language development more relevant than ever.

As a result, this year’s conference and World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations will focus on artificial intelligence and multilingualism, with experts expected to explore how emerging technologies can support the growth and use of Kiswahili in the digital era.