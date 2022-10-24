Energy fund key agenda in summit

Dar es Salaam. The establishment of a fund to support development of clean energy infrastructure emerged as one of the agendas that Tanzania will push in the coming global climate change meeting in attempt to control carbon emissions across the world.

The fund will work with banks that can introduce special windows for countries that need financing of the energy infrastructure for implementation of the energy transition strategies.

“The team that will go to represent the country at the COP27 should go with that agenda and push for the establishment of the fund so that energy transition does not bring harm to the country’s economy instead of opportunities,” said an independent mining consultant, Mr Asa Mwaipopo.

He was speaking at a symposium organized ahead of COP27. The idea was supported by lawmaker Nusrat Hanje who said financing energy transition is a good idea.

“We also need to get feedback on how far our agendas have been implemented such as mitigation, adaptation and funding as developed countries have not yet released any amount,” she said.