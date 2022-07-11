Engineers’ movement in East Africa to be simplified in new initiative

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Cross-border movement of engineers in East Africa will now be simplified.

This follows the launch of a new project known as Digitalization for East African Trade and Integration (Digeat).

Germany has committed three million euros to the initiative set to improve the regulatory framework for the engineers in the labour movement across borders.

The project was launched through an agreement signed here between the East African Community (EAC) and the German aid agency GIZ.

Digeat supported the free movement of professionals through the implementation of the Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs).

It will support the implementation of the respective MRAs for the engineers and other professions through the digitalization window.

Advertisement

According to the EAC secretariat, Digeat will harness the application of the necessary digital services and tools.

EAC secretary-general Peter Mathuki, who signed the agreement on behalf of the regional organisation, lauded the initiative.

“Championing digital programmes to create job opportunities for youths in the region,” he said, noting that the project was timely.

Dr Mathuki said the EAC was already pushing for all the seven partner states to leverage on new technologies.

These will boost the migration of production and service delivery to digital platforms and enhance e-business opportunities across the region.

He added; “The project will simplify cross-border access to the labour markets in the partner states for engineers in the EAC.

“To achieve this objective Digeat aims to make use of ICTs such as digital professional cards, e-registries, online information platforms and the like,” he said.

GIZ country director Mike Falke said increased trade in services and the seamless cross-border movement of professionals was “a right step to deepen economic integration in the EAC”.

“In order for this to succeed, the implementation of the existing, and potentially agreement on new, MRAs need to be advanced,” he said.

With its innovative and utilisation of digital tools, Digeat may offer an efficient and replicable solution that will overcome “complex administrative and bureaucratic processes hindering the movement of engineers”.

Digeat is intended to build up on the EAC Common Market Protocol and the MRA for the professional engineers.