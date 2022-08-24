Enthusiasm high as census gets off to a positive start

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The 2022 Population and Housing Census kicked off yesterday, with Tanzanians from all walks of life eager to participate in the exercise.

This may have been informed by the public awareness strategy adopted by the government, which left no stone unturned in the past few months to ensure that all Tanzanians are counted in the country’s sixth post-independence census.

With many Tanzanians expecting to be counted on the first day, certain segments of the population complained that the exercise was progressing at a somewhat slow pace, with some thinking that they had been “forgotten” by enumerators from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

There were those who said they had not opened their shops, and opted to stay at home waiting for enumerators to count them.

Young people who had heard of the importance of the census for first time during the awareness campaign were also convinced to take part, and that is why the number of bodaboda riders on the streets was noticeably lower than on other days.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan underlined the importance of the public to participate in the national census, saying it was crucial in planning the country’s development and for equitable distribution of resources.

“Data collected through the census will enable the government to provide requisite social services such as education, health and water and address challenges facing some sections of the population, including persons with disabilities,” she said.

According to Census Commissar Anne Makinda, the exercise will last seven days when every household in Tanzania will have been counted.

She said the government planned to reach 15 percent of the targeted population by end of the first day.

“I’m asking people to remain calm. Don’t worry that you will miss out. If you don’t get counted today, you will be counted in the coming days before the end of the exercise,” Ms Makinda assured Tanzanians.

A random survey by The Citizen established that in several parts of Dar es Salaam, for instance, at Mshikamano area in Ubungo Municipality, some residents complained about the number of questions that were asked.

“In a household with more than five people, an enumerator spends about an hour asking questions. Some of us are participating for the fist time. I think we should be time conscious. There are people who have decided to continue with their business after waiting for more than seven hours,” said Mr Haruni Alfayo, a Mbezi Luis resident.

But Mr Straton Richard was of the view that the exercise was going on well, although there was an internet connection problem, which, according to him, delayed enumerators and prompted them to spend a long time in one area.

“Many residents we visited this morning are at home waiting to be counted. Things are progressing well at the moment,” said an enumerator who preferred anonymity.

“Things are fine. We are doing well as we expected, although there are some minor challenges such as internet connections and that some of the family heads do not know some details related to people in their houses such as housemaids.”

In Kigamboni, the situation was normal as people in a number of areas as people got time to go about their normal businesses after and before the count.

In Ungindoni Ward, a weekly market is usually conducted on Tuesday, but yesterday, the area was less populated because most traders and buyers decided to stay at home to be counted.

A minor issue was reported by bodaboda operators, saying they had decided to continue with their business as they have waited for quite some time and did not see any possibility of being reached as the exercise will last for seven days, however, they are in contact with their colleagues in case they are reached by a responsible enumerator.

While indicating their interest to take part in the census exercise, others seemed to be reluctant, saying they could not let it interfere with their day to day activities. Those who were in favour of the census, said however, due to its pivotal importance, thus took part.

They added that to strike a balance between census and their breadwinning activities, they had to leave their details with their remaining family members back at home.

But for those who were against the census, it showed they had nothing to care about.

It was on that grounds that it was business as usual for small traders and hawkers in some parts of the city, even as the census continued.

Some of the local shops, kiosks, mini supermarkets, retailers and wholesalers as well as small construction sites continued with their daily breadwinning activities from early hours of the day.

A section of residents of Mbezi Africana and Salasala said they were eagerly waiting for them to be counted.

“I Am worried if enumerators will reach our area today (yesterday), I am afraid to say by the look of circumstances (late show up of enumerators), some might not be counted today,” said Ms Subira Mushi.

Lack of preparations in different homes at Bonyokwa Ward led to more time consuming when counting people in their respective homes.

A simple survey by The Citizen reveals that people were not prepared enough and set all needed to make the census activity easy for enumerators.

Houses that were visited came across similar challenges of not putting the needed requirements all together.

Local government chairman at Kisiwani Street Peter Mwasimbi said enumerators at his street started working from 12:01pm yesterday in the quest to make sure even those traveling early in the morning got an opportunity to be counted.

He said requirements being well kept by citizens was a challenge but continued with educating people as the exercise will take for seven days.

Being asked if enumerators got all they needed to support the census activity he said: “four of the enumerators missed out their identity cards and reflectors.”

“This made it difficult for the people to allow them in but made an official arrangement for them to work smoothly and it has helped them.”

For residents in Kimanga ward, Ilala district woke up yesterday believing that they could be counted and continue their work, but disappointingly the slow speed of the enumerators due to the many questions.

A group of enumerators in this ward appeared early in the morning in some households, but the curiosity of The Citizen revealed that in three households that had already been reached by 3pm, the enumerators took up to two and a half hours to complete the exercise in one household.

“In fact, we have waited a long time and I think the enumerators are few compared to the existing households and yet we hear that the questions they are asking are too many, we are worried if they will finish within the set seven days,” said Mr Juma Mbusi, the head of one of the households in the Twiga area.

On the other hand, Mr Mohammed Hussein, who had already been counted, said that some of his household members who were tired of waiting decided to leave the house for their daily businesses.

“The enumerator spent almost three hours interviewing my family of nine people because they were all able to express themselves,” he explained. Adding: “However, others left because it was taking too long to finish and yet they have other important responsibilities. I even worry about the enumerators themselves.”

However, Ms Elizabeth Moses said that her husband left her a piece of paper with all possible answers and so she did not see any problem for her husband not to continue with his activities.

Things in Lake Zone were not different from what happened in Dar es salaam, for instance, Alfred Juma, Resident of Nganza street in Mwanza, was among those who waited tirelessly to participate in the census.

“I haven’t opened my shop as I am waiting to be counted, but it is now 3pm. I haven’t seen anyone although I am thinking of leaving the house to my daily routine, but I might miss the exercise,” He said.

Similar grievances were voiced by Ms Mwajuma Salehe, Geita resident saying; “I wasn’t aware that the exercise will be completed in seven days, I think the government need tell the people, I have gone out as am waiting for the enumerator responsible with my household, and is yet to be seen,” she narrated.

Geita regional census coordinator Khalid Msabaha said, “People have been encouraged to wait for our enumerators to visit them in their respective households, this is commendable, and I do assure them that they will be reached.”



Reported by Gadiosa Lamtey Josephine Christopher, Hellen Nachilongo, Salome Gregory, Naoni Achieng, Jacob Mosenda, (Dar es Salaam); Mgongo Kaitira, Saada Amir, Rehema Matowo, Suzy Butondo and Beldina Nyakeke (Lake Zone)