Ericsson marks 150 years, eyes Tanzania’s digital future

Dar es Salaam. Growing demand for digital services in sectors such as mining, transport, ports and enterprise is creating new opportunities for technology investment in Tanzania, with Ericsson calling for stronger partnerships to accelerate the country's digital transformation.

The call was made on Monday, November 9, 2026, during the launch of Imagine Live Tanzania, an event organised as part of Ericsson's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Running until November 12, the event brings together industry stakeholders to explore emerging technologies through live demonstrations and discussions on how digital solutions can support businesses and the wider economy.

For Ericsson, the discussions come at a time when connectivity is becoming increasingly important to industries beyond telecommunications.

Tanzania's digital ambitions, including those outlined in Dira 2050, are also creating a need for closer cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Ericsson Tanzania Country Manager Talib Sheriff said the country's digital progress depended on the strength of the ecosystem supporting it, including customers, business partners, industry stakeholders and organisations involved in technology development.

“Our customers, partners, industry stakeholders and the many organisations that contribute to the country's digital development are now guided by the vision of Dira 2050,” he said.

He said demand for connectivity was no longer limited to mobile phone users, as more businesses and industries needed reliable networks to support their operations.

“Connectivity is not only about mobile networks. New players also need it. We have enterprises, ports and mines, all of which require connectivity. We want to use this event to engage these stakeholders and discuss how technology can respond to their needs,” he said.

The growing demand is also opening the door to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), fifth-generation (5G) networks, cloud computing and automation, which are transforming how businesses operate and serve customers.

Ericsson Vice-President and Head of East and North Africa Alain Maupin said Tanzania was part of a wider digital transformation taking place across Africa, with the pace of technological change expected to accelerate.

“We are reaching a turning point where things are going to accelerate even faster than what we have seen over the past 20 years. Tanzania is very much part of this momentum,” he said.

However, he said the ability to benefit from these technologies would depend not only on infrastructure but also on the availability of skilled people capable of developing and applying new solutions.

“The talent pool in Tanzania is tremendous. We have very strong engineers who are quick to learn, curious and ready to embrace new technologies. This is valuable in addressing the new demands and opportunities emerging from digital transformation,” he said.

Mr Maupin said Ericsson's experience in Tanzania dated back more than two decades, when the company supported the launch of the country's first 2G network in 2000.

Its involvement had continued as the telecommunications industry evolved, including with the introduction of 5G.

The history was also reflected in relations between Tanzania and Sweden, where Ericsson is headquartered.

Sweden's Ambassador to Tanzania, Ingrid Johansson, said the two countries had maintained relations for more than 63 years, supported by cooperation in business, technology, research and education.

She said Swedish companies had contributed to Tanzania's development, while research partnerships between universities in the two countries were helping to strengthen local capacity for innovation.

“Sweden and Tanzania share a longstanding relationship built on friendship and cooperation. Strengthening our economic relations reflects the Swedish way of working together to expand both economies and create jobs in both countries,” she said.

Ms Johansson said cooperation between the two countries should continue to support research-driven innovation and create an environment in which businesses and young entrepreneurs could grow.

For Mr Maupin, however, the next phase of this digital journey would require all players to move beyond individual efforts and work towards shared goals.

“Digital transformation cannot be delivered by one company or one part of the ecosystem. You need collaboration. Governments and regulators must create an environment that supports investment, while telecom operators build and manage the infrastructure on which new technologies depend,” he said.

He said industries and businesses needed to identify practical uses for technology, while technology providers had a responsibility to bring innovation and international experience to the market.

“When all these partners come together with a common ambition and shared goals, we enable value and meaningful progress in the countries where we operate, particularly Tanzania,” he said.

As Ericsson marks 150 years of technological innovation, Mr Maupin said the priority was to look beyond the company's history and consider the opportunities that could be created through future partnerships.