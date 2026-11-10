Air Tanzania warns of eight-day flight disruptions

Arusha. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has warned passengers of possible flight delays, schedule changes and aircraft substitutions over eight days following the early removal of engines from some of its Airbus A220 aircraft.

In a public notice issued on November 7, 2026, the national carrier said some flights scheduled between November 7 and 14 could be disrupted as it adjusts its operations and schedules to accommodate the affected aircraft.

The airline said the changes could include delays, revised departure times and the use of alternative aircraft, potentially affecting passengers who had booked their journeys in advance.

“Some flights scheduled between 7th and 14th November 2026 may experience delays, disruptions, changes in departure times and aircraft substitutions,” ATCL said in the notice.

The disruptions follow the early removal of engines from some of the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft.

However, the company did not specify the number of aircraft affected or explain why the engines had to be removed ahead of schedule.

ATCL said passengers whose journeys were affected would be assisted with alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

It also advised travellers to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport, warning that operational adjustments could affect previously communicated departure times.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience, saying it was working to minimise the impact of the disruptions on its operations.

The development has drawn attention to the operational reliability of the carrier’s Airbus A220 fleet, which serves domestic and international routes.

Air Tanzania operates four Airbus A220-300 aircraft, each configured to carry 132 passengers, comprising 12 business-class and 120 economy-class seats.