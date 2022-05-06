Ex-minister Nyalandu commends Royal Tour documentary

By Ephrahim Bahemu More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ex-Natural Resources and Tourism minister Lazaro Nayalandu has commended the making of the Royal Tour documentary saying good results would be seen starting in the short run.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a wise decision to go for the film as it would help attract more investment that would result in creation of more jobs.

Mr Nyalandu, made the remarks yesterday when speaking to The Citizen, whereby he said increased investment should be expected in hotels and transport, which are among services mostly used by tourists.

“What has been done is unique because it will promote tourism at a higher level nationally and internationally.

“In the short run, people should expect to see its results, considering the tourism sector comes second after agriculture in employing a huge number of people,” said Mr Nyalandu.

He said looking at the Royal Tour documentaly superficially one might think that characters were just walking, but its real results were digital promotion and viewers could see Tanzania as a country to visit and enjoy due to its being in a state of peace and tranquility.

He added that during his time in government, they managed to attract big numbers of tourists to the country by especially making digital marketing promotions in cooperation with the private sector.

“The government of today has managed to make a unique continuation to ensure tourism is highly promoted and people are aware of the unique tourist attractions we have,” said Mr Nyalandu.

He noted that tourism sector, if well managed, could play a huge role in contributing to the growth of Tanzania’s economy.

According to him, Tanzania has a huge population, many tourist attractions and large tracks of land, which, if well managed, could transform the country economically.

Speaking on the other steps taken by President Hassan in propelling Tanzania’s development, he said the leader has increased smiles in the faces of the citizens.

“Things being done by President Hassan bring people together regardless of their differences as she puts things right.

“Despite some challenges such as the rising prices of commodities, citizens are tolerant and remain hopeful,” said Mr Nyalandu.