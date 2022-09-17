Experts cautions over improper use of medicines

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Pharmaceutical Society of Tanzania (PST) has on Friday, September 16, 2022 cautioned Tanzanians over improper use of medicines saying in the process they poison their bodies.

The PST President, Mr Fadhili Hezekiah was speaking to reporters ahead of the World Patient Safety Day commemorated annually on September 17.

Addressing the media, Mr Hezekiah said patient safety is very crucial considering the aspect of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) which is a Global Agenda.

“This issue is putting the world in a very big dialogue because after the discovery of Carbapenems in 1985 to date which is almost 40 years, there is no new discovery that has been made,” he said.

“Protecting the Antimicrobial that we have, we surely guarantee patient safety wherever they come across infections,” he added.

Dr Rashid Mfaume, the Dar es Salaam Regional Medical Officer said services provided at all levels should adhere to acceptable minimum standards provided by the ministry of Health and Pharmacy Council of Tanzania (PCT) in terms of quality and safety measures.

“Quality and safety of our clients and healthcare providers in the process of service delivery is the government’s priority,” he said.

“The community must avoid unhealthy behaviours including self-medication without seeking advice from health practitioners,” he added.

But, the Aga Khan Hospital Tanzania (AKHT) acting medical director, Prof Ahmed Jusabani said, the World Patient Safety Day’s objective was to enhance global understanding of patient safety.

Other objectives are increasing public engagement in healthcare safety, promoting global actions to enhance patient safety and reducing patients harm.

“We have joined hands with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international partners to celebrate this remarkable initiatives that will help in shaping healthcare delivery systems while keeping our staff and patients’ safety among our priorities,” he said.