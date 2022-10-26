Facebook most popular social media platform in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Online social media platform Facebook is the most popular network in Tanzania with more than 3.48 million users visiting the site every day.

According to recent data by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) by September 2022 data on daily usage shows that Facebook has more subscribers and is ranked first, followed by WhatsApp.

In its sector’s report the TCRA showed that 3,487,393 IP addresses accessed the Facebook platform in a day followed by WhatsApp with 3,415,917.

Video streaming platform You Tube came third with 2,846,839 users daily, followed by Instagram at 2,610,509, Tik Tok with 1,601,392.

Other platform and their average daily usage include Snap Chat (1,040,042), Twitter (645,273), Skype (573,971), Imo (333,976) and lastly Telegram (266,035).

TCRA also stated that Facebook was ahead of video streaming service You Tube in terms of the service that used more bandwidth (in GBs) for the period from July –September 2022.

Facebook lead with a total of 2,595,691,922 GBs, while YouTube usage was of 1,919,578,557 GBs.