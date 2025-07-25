Female bus attendants take the wheel in transport revolution

Dar es Salaam. Once an uncommon sight, women working as bus attendants on Tanzania’s long-distance routes are fast becoming a normal part of the public transport landscape, thanks to supportive regulation, improved training and rising competition.

According to the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), a total of 1,146 attendants have been registered since mandatory certification was introduced in June 2023. Of these, 704 are women and 442 are men, a remarkable reversal in a sector that was long male-dominated.

The shift marks a significant milestone in an industry traditionally resistant to gender inclusion. Women bus attendants are now regularly seen managing ticketing and passenger services on popular routes from Dar es Salaam to Arusha, Dodoma, Mbeya and other destinations.

“The number continues to grow daily,” Latra head of public relations and communications Salum Pazzy said in an interview with The Citizen. “The transport sector is becoming more inclusive because the regulatory framework promotes professionalism and opens the door for everyone, especially women.”

Since 2022, a total of 5,173 drivers have also received formal certification, including 37 women, a figure that, while still modest, represents a critical step forward.

Mr Pazzy added that changes in law now require all bus attendants to undergo formal training in areas such as customer care, basic first aid and passenger handling. This has helped to elevate the profession while encouraging more women to join.

Institutions such as the National Institute of Transport (NIT) and Arusha Technical College are now playing a key role in preparing these new entrants. The emergence of more modern buses with digital diagnostics and safer, more comfortable conditions has also made the field more attractive to both men and women.

According to Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) national secretary Joseph Priscus, the presence of women in these roles has already made a tangible difference.

“Today, customer comfort is about more than just reaching the destination safely. It’s about how travellers are treated throughout the journey,” he said.

“Women are setting a new standard in service. They tend to be more respectful and attentive, which enhances the overall passenger experience.”

Mr Priscus also noted that women often exhibit greater financial discipline.

“In cases of fare discrepancies, women are more likely to report and resolve issues transparently. That speaks to their professionalism and integrity.”

Industry insiders say another major driver of change is increasing competition, particularly from the government’s investment in the modern standard gauge railway (SGR). With the SGR offering high-quality, reliable service, bus operators have had to improve or risk losing customers.

“Bus drivers and attendants must now realise that their true employers are the travellers. Offering quality service is no longer optional,” Mr Priscus said.

The changing landscape has also attracted investment in new vehicles and technologies. Advanced tracking systems now monitor bus drivers in real time, enhancing accountability and boosting public confidence in long-distance road travel.

“Improved road infrastructure has also played a role. It allows buses to travel more efficiently and safely, which makes transport a more appealing career option, especially for women,” Mr Pazzy said.

With world-class roads, the job of a bus attendant can now be clearly defined, insiders say. They say a bus attendant is no longer expected to play the role of a motor vehicle mechanic as things used to be in the past when some roads were in poor conditions.

The expansion of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system in Dar es Salaam has similarly opened new roles for female drivers, while others are now operating fuel tankers and cross-border haulage vehicles, further dismantling gender stereotypes in transport.

Travellers are noticing the difference.

Ms Rehema Swai, a frequent traveller between Dar es Salaam and Arusha, said the presence of women attendants has made her journeys much more comfortable.

“I used to dread travelling because some male attendants were rude or harsh, but the women are calm, respectful and really improve the experience. It’s a welcome change,” she said.

The inclusion of more women in the transport workforce is not only challenging long-held perceptions but also raising service standards and creating a more professional, customer-centred industry.