Finance minister urges taxpayers to sustain voluntary tax compliance

Dar es Salaam. Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar has urged taxpayers to continue paying taxes voluntarily, on time and in full, saying domestic revenue remains critical in financing major development projects and improving social services.

Speaking during the Taxpayer Appreciation Run and Walk held at the Gymkhana Grounds in Dar es Salaam ahead of the President’s Best Taxpayer Awards and celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Omar said the government continued to rely heavily on domestic revenue to drive the country’s development agenda.

He said TRA is expected to collect approximately Sh36 trillion in the 2026/27 financial year as part of projected domestic revenue of Sh46 trillion to pary finance the government's Sh62.3 trillion budget.

Mr Omar said revenue collection performance in the 2025/26 financial year reflected strong cooperation between the government and taxpayers.

He noted that TRA exceeded its monthly revenue collection target by three percent last month and expressed confidence that the authority would meet its annual target by June 30.

“Every financial year marks a new beginning. As we enter July, we embark on another journey with even greater goals. We wish business people and investors success in their economic activities, but such success should go hand in hand with fulfilling the responsibility of paying taxes voluntarily, on time and in full,” he said.

Mr Omar said major projects currently under implementation, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), improvements to the TAZARA railway and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), had largely been financed through tax revenues collected from citizens and businesses.

He said the SGR had transformed the transport sector by carrying thousands of passengers in a single journey, helping to reduce road congestion and improve efficiency in economic activities.

Mr Omar also urged Tanzanians to embrace a culture of regular physical exercise, noting that good health increases productivity at workplaces, reduces healthcare costs and boosts economic output.

“I urge TRA staff, taxpayers and tax consultants to continue participating in physical exercise because a healthy body enhances decision-making and improves service delivery,” he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability and national unity, saying these remained essential foundations for business growth, investment and revenue collection.

“Without peace and stability, economic activities cannot flourish. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the country’s peace so that citizens can continue working, producing, earning income and paying taxes for national development,” he said.

Mr Omar also congratulated TRA on its 30th anniversary and commended taxpayers for their contribution to national development through tax payments, while calling for stronger cooperation between the government, taxpayers and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda said strong cooperation between the authority and taxpayers had remained a key pillar of revenue collection success.

He said the achievements had been driven by increased trust and collaboration between TRA and taxpayers, contributing to higher government revenue and supporting the implementation of development projects and essential public services.

“TRA has continued implementing major operational, systemic and technological reforms aimed at simplifying service delivery and improving revenue collection efficiency. Digital systems have reduced bureaucracy, increased transparency and accountability, and enabled taxpayers to access services more quickly and conveniently,” he said.