Five directors sacked at Medical Stores Department

Dodoma. Five directors have been sacked at the Medical Stores Department as part of the overhaul that was directed by the President in March when she received the CAG’s report.

Minister of health Ummy Mwalimu has said that apart from the changes made at the top at Medical Stores Department, five other directors have been axed from the body

She was speaking in parliament after the ministry’s 2022-23 budget was passed.

“The director of finance is leaving MSD, the Director of procurement, the director of logistics legal director and the director of administration is also leaving MSD,” said Ummy Mwalimu.

On April 15, President Samia Suluhu Hassan in her bid to turnaround the ailing Medical Stores Department (MSD) which is currently reeling under the weight of mismanagement and corruption tapped new faces.

The appointment of a new board chairman and the CEO came amid shocking revelations of the rot at the beleaguered MSD by the Controller and Auditor General’s report for 2020/2021 financial year.

President Samia tapped Mr Mavere Ali Tukai from USAID to become the CEO and Ms Rosemary William Silaa of PricewaterhouseCoopers as board chairperson in tactful changes.

The appointments showed the President Samia had placed her bet on the two young private sector technocrats in changes she had hinted at the end of March while rooting for an overhaul of the state corporation.

The MSD has had frequent changes at the top, including charging of a former director general and other senior managers with capital offence as former President John Magufuli who died in March 2021 sought to fix the ailing entity.