Form six national examination to kick off tomorrow

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A total of 95,955 candidates in 841 secondary schools, and 250 independent examination centres are expected to start their Form Six examinations tomorrow May 9, through May 27, 2022.

Also 9,670 candidates from 70 colleges will be writing their final examinations for the teaching course at diploma and certificate levels.

This was announced Sunday May 8, by the executive secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde while speaking to reporters.

Dr Msonde said of the Form Six candidates, 85,531 are school candidates and 10,424 were independent/private candidates.

"Of those, 47,859 are boys equal to 55.96 percent and girls are 37,672 equal to 44.04 percent," said Dr Msonde.

"There are also 151 candidates with special needs and 136 of them are visually impaired and 15 are blind."

Of the 10,424 registered private candidates, 6,546 are males or 62.80 percent and females are 3,878 equivalent to 37.20 percent and one blind contestant.

Of the number that will sit the teaching exam, 4,560 were at diploma level and 5,110 certificate level.

Dr Msonde warned that the council will not hesitate to cancel any examination centre if it is satisfied that its presence endangers the security of national examinations.

"The council urges all school owners to recognise that schools are currently specialised examination centres and therefore should not in any way interfere with the responsibilities of examination administrators throughout the course of the examinations," he warned.