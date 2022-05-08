Former President of Tanzania and Zanzibar Mwinyi turns 97

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who served as the third President of Zanzibar from 30 January 1984 – 24 October 1985 before succeeding Julius Nyerere as President of the United Republic of Tanzania on November 5, 1995 is celebrating his 97th birthday today.

Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi and his wife Siti attend the welcome ceremony with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Akasaka State Guest House on December 18, 1989 in Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO | GETTY IMAGES





Mwinyi, the father of current Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi, took over the reigns of leadership in Tanzania at a time when the country was going through extreme poverty exacerbated by his predecessor's socialist ideology which was pro-nationalisation of businesses (State-control).



Mwinyi embarked on an economic revival strategy underscored by liberalization of both economic and political activities, earning him the nickname 'Mzee Rukhsa'. He ruled for two consecutive terms from 1985-1995. He was succeeded by the late President Benjamin Mkapa.