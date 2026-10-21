Four Tanzanian music professionals head to global music expo in Spain

Zanzibar. Four Tanzanian music professionals are set to attend the 2026 Worldwide Music Expo (WOMEX) in Spain following a music management training programme organised by Busara Promotions in partnership with WOMEX Academy and supported by Unesco.

The professionals, artist managers Jeremiah Mayenga, Clara Premsigh and Maida Thabit, alongside Busara Promotions managing director Lorenz Herrmann, will attend the international music industry gathering scheduled for October 21–25 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Their participation follows a training programme designed to strengthen music management skills and expand opportunities for Tanzanian professionals to engage with international markets.

WOMEX brings together music managers, festival organisers, booking agents, promoters and other industry players through a trade fair, conferences, film screenings and live music showcases. Its 32nd edition is expected to attract about 2,300 professionals from 90 countries.

For the Tanzanian participants, the event offers an opportunity to establish international industry contacts, exchange knowledge and explore partnerships that could help local artists reach audiences beyond the country.

The programme, organised by Busara Promotions with WOMEX Academy and supported by Unesco’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), attracted 98 applications. Forty participants were selected for the initial training phase, with the top 10 advancing to an advanced music management masterclass.

Mr Herrmann said developing a strong music industry required more than talented performers, pointing to the importance of professionals capable of building careers and creating sustainable opportunities for artists.

“Attending WOMEX will allow the participants to connect their learning with the international music industry, exchange knowledge and build relationships that can contribute to the long-term development of Tanzania’s music sector,” he said.

The programme is also intended to strengthen inclusion and improve access to professional networks, particularly for women working in the music industry.

Ms Premsigh, an artist and event manager, has progressed from technical training with Busara Promotions to stage management at the internationally recognised Sauti za Busara festival. She later established the Samaki Festival in Bagamoyo.

Her participation at WOMEX is expected to help her connect with international festival organisers and explore new approaches to event management and programming.

Mr Mayenga, an artist manager, event organiser and music executive, works across artist development and music industry initiatives. The expo will provide an opportunity to explore collaborations and build connections between Tanzanian artists and international industry players.

Ms Thabit, a music manager and violinist, brings both performance and management experience to the programme. She is expected to use the expo to deepen her understanding of music management and develop professional relationships within the global music sector.

Unesco National Professional Officer for Culture in Dar es Salaam Nancy Lazaro Mwaisaka said strengthening inclusion meant enabling music professionals to access the skills, networks and platforms needed to advance their careers.

“By supporting women and other emerging music professionals to develop their expertise and visibility, we can help build a music industry in East Africa where opportunities are more accessible, and talent can thrive,” she said.

The IFCD was established under Unesco’s 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. It supports initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural industries and improving opportunities for the creation, production, distribution and access to diverse cultural expressions.