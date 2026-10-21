Tanzania on alert as Indian Ocean system threatens cyclone formation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s weather authority has warned that a low-pressure system in the Indian Ocean, near the Seychelles Islands, is expected to intensify into a cyclone within the next four days, potentially strengthening rainfall systems along the country’s coastal areas from October 24, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the system was about 1,600 kilometres off Tanzania’s coast and moving towards the coastal region.

The authority said the system could moderately strengthen weather patterns associated with rainfall along Tanzania’s coast and neighbouring areas, particularly from October 24.

However, TMA did not specify which areas were likely to receive rain or indicate the expected rainfall amounts.

The authority urged marine users and the public to continue monitoring weather forecasts and follow advice and guidance issued by relevant experts.