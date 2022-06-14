Free education now to include Form Five and Six

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The government has recommended the introduction fee education policy for Form five and six students in Tanzania.

The policy, meant to remove all forms of fees and contributions in government schools.

The finance and planning minister told the parliament on June 14, while presenting the national budget for financial year 2022/23.

“Currently, form five and six students are 90,825 and 56,880 respectively with financial needs amounting to Sh10. 3 billion, as directed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, I recommend fee education for form five and six students,” he said.

Nchemba added: In this regard, fee education will be from primary to high level secondary schools. The Government is planning on how to accommodate technical colleges in this programme once the economic situation allows.

However, indirect costs such as school and sports uniforms and other scholastic materials will remain a parent’s duty to provide.

In 2014, the Government of Tanzania introduced a fee education policy, making pre-primary and primary education free, waiving all registration and exam fees that parents had to pay in the past and posed a significant financial barrier.