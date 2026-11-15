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From farm waste to wealth: Tanzania’s young entrepreneurs turn spoiled produce into business opportunities
Sunday, November 15, 2026
- 3 min read
By
Bertha Ismail
Also Read
Tanzania students break down over higher education loan delays
East African Community nations join forces to close 1.2 million-tonne sugar deficit
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Tanzania students break down over higher education loan delays
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