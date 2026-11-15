From farm waste to wealth: Tanzania’s young entrepreneurs turn spoiled produce into business opportunities









Arusha. With nearly 40 per cent of tomatoes produced in Tanzania going to waste every year due to storage and market-related challenges, young entrepreneurs are finding ways to turn post-harvest losses into profitable businesses through agro-processing and value addition.

Instead of allowing surplus produce to rot in farms, they are transforming tomatoes and other fruits into commercially viable products, including wine and fruit juices, creating new income opportunities while addressing one of agriculture's persistent challenges.

Among the entrepreneurs exploring this opportunity is Chief Executive Officer of Elite Brand Angelina Silvester, whose Iringa-based company specialises in tomato processing and wine production.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen, Ms Silvester said the idea behind the business came from witnessing the large quantities of tomatoes wasted annually, prompting her to explore ways of giving the crop greater commercial value through processing.

She said the initiative had enabled her to establish a company that uses tomatoes as raw materials to manufacture marketable products, expanding the crop's uses while contributing to the agricultural value chain.

Explaining what had supported the company's growth, Ms Silvester said it had secured an affordable loan through the Agricultural Inputs Trust Fund (AGITF), under the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, enabling it to acquire additional machinery for its factory.

"The loan has helped us increase the number of machines in our factory. The equipment has reduced production time and enabled us to manufacture more products within a shorter period," she said.

She added that the financing had also helped the company reach the stage of officially launching its products in the market, opening up opportunities to expand operations and reach more customers.

Commenting on the financing initiative, AGITF Operations Manager Jenny Hebron said the fund, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture, seeks to empower smallholder farmers, women and young people by providing affordable financing for agricultural activities and businesses linked to the sector.

She said the fund operates through two lending mechanisms, the first being direct loans to individual farmers, groups and cooperative societies.

The second is the Credit Guarantee Scheme, implemented in collaboration with financial institutions to help farmers access loans even when their available collateral does not meet lenders' requirements.

Under the arrangement, she said, the fund provides guarantees to financial institutions on behalf of borrowers, enabling them to secure financing to expand agricultural production and agro-processing activities.

Meanwhile, young entrepreneur Ernest Kiwango, who is involved in fruit juice production, said access to affordable financing was essential for young people seeking to turn business ideas into sustainable ventures, particularly within the agricultural value chain.

A resident of Tanga Region, Mr Kiwango said he identified a business opportunity in mango processing after observing the large quantities of fruit harvested and left to rot in farms, particularly during the November and December harvest season.

"I am a resident of Tanga, where we harvest large quantities of mangoes, but many of them end up rotting in farms, especially during November and December. We are grateful to the Government's fund for helping us access a loan.