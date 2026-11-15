Tanzania students break down over higher education loan delays









Dar es Salaam. Tears and emotional appeals marked a meeting between Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila and university students struggling to secure higher education loans, with some fearing they may have to abandon their studies.

The students from various higher learning institutions in Dar es Salaam gathered at Posta Grounds in Kijitonyama on Saturday, November 14, 2026, following an invitation by Mr Chalamila, who had called on those facing academic and social challenges to come forward and seek assistance.

They cited loan applications that had not been approved despite meeting the requirements, missing records on the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) system and unsuccessful appeals.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Chalamila said his office receives between 10 and 15 students daily seeking help with university fees. He revealed that the regional office had already paid tuition fees for 53 students, besides supporting others with smaller expenses.

He said more than 200 students had submitted their details, but their records could not be traced in the loans board's system, despite being assured that their applications had been submitted.

Mr Chalamila added that some students who had attended private schools through sponsorships from religious organisations were also struggling to secure loans after their sponsors died, with their educational backgrounds reportedly affecting their financial assessments.

He said his office would begin visiting universities on Monday to engage institutional leaders, refer eligible cases to HESLB and connect the most vulnerable students with potential sponsors.

Among those who shared their experiences was Haji Alli, a student at the National Institute of Transport (NIT), who said he had been denied a loan despite being an orphan and submitting the required documents. His appeal had also failed.

Another student, Asera Rweyemamu of the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy, said her family's financial circumstances had deteriorated after her father became disabled, leaving her mother struggling to care for him and their children.

The meeting also heard an emotional appeal from a female student admitted to Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), whose name was withheld. She said she had previously secured admission to the University of Dodoma (UDOM) but deferred her studies after failing to obtain a loan. Although subsequently admitted to SUA, she was again left without financial support.

Responding to her appeal, Mr Chalamila pledged to pay her tuition fees immediately.

“I will not wait until she returns to her university. I am starting right here by paying her tuition fees at SUA,” he said.

Dar es Salaam Regional Education Officer Gift Kyando said 2,814 students had come forward seeking assistance, including those with loan-record discrepancies, students who had transferred institutions and applicants from previous academic years.