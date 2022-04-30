GGM pays Sh4 billion to two councils

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Geita. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has paid a combined total of over Sh4 billion to Geita Town and Geita District Councils during the first nine months of the current financial year in service levies, the company announced yesterday.

The service levy is one that is payable to the respective councils in accordance with the law.

AngloGold Ashanti – Geita Gold Mine vice president for Tanzania and Ghana, Simon Shayo said here yesterday that the company recognises and appreciates the importance of paying various taxes and levies to the government including service levies as revenue enables the government to bring development to their citizens.

“This shows that ours is a company that is at the forefront of paying various taxes and levies for the development of the people of Geita. It is also our responsibility to obey the laws of Tanzania,” said Mr Shayo.

In addition to the various taxes and levies paid directly to the central government and our Councils, the company also contributes to the community through its corporate social responsibility which focuses on improving infrastructure, health, education, water and roads.

It has also spent a total of Sh863 billion in procurement of goods and services from Tanzanian companies.

GGML has partnered with the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) and empowered more than 500 traders from Geita by providing them with various training and skills to compete effectively with other Tanzanians in the procurement process.

“GGML grabbed that award for the second consecutive time for having performed exceptionally in categories namely government revenue contributions, environmental and safety practices, execution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects and in local business content accountability aspects of the company for society, environment, security, the best payer of income taxes and developing the society,” said Mr Shayo.



