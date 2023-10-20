Ghanaian alcoholic beverage manufacturer eyes Tanzanian market

Ghanaian alcoholic beverage manufacturer Kasapreko Co Ltd is looking to expand its business into Tanzania, after launching in Kenya recently.

The company is currently exporting non-alcohol and alcohol through its flagship brand Alomo bitters into 15 African countries, the Netherlands, the USA, and Canada, and Storm energy drink into Burkina Faso and Togo.

The current biggest export market is Nigeria and now is looking for opportunities in the East African market with a large number of people and users of these products.

Speaking to The Citizen , company's International Business Development Executive Mr Jaffrey Arthur said, "Tanzania is a beautiful country with a high alcohol consumption rate, hence that sounds like a good opportunity for our business."

Mr Arthur said that the company is participating in the 24th East Africa International Trade Exhibition (EAITE) in Dar es Salaam, and is hoping to sample as many people as possible and meet with potential wholesalers and retailers.

He added that the company's plan to open a liquor store in Tanzania will depend on the demand for its products, but expects it to happen within six months to a year.

Speaking at the official opening of the EAITE on Thursday, Minister for Industry and Trade Dr Ashatu Kijaji said that such exhibitions are important as they provide opportunities for investors to learn more about the Tanzanian market and to network with potential partners.