Girl whose entire family was killed in road accident excels in Form Six

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Moshi. A student who lost her entire family shortly before sitting her Form Four examinations in 2019, Anna Zambi has passed impressively in the recently announced Form Six examination results.

In the 2019 agony, Ms Zambi lost her father, mother and three siblings on October 25, as they were travelling to Same District in Kilimanjaro Region to attend her graduation scheduled for the following day.

Ms Zambi was then a Form Four graduate at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

Following the huge loss, the news was kept on hold to avoid distracting the student from her national examinations.

The news was broken later, but she managed to score Division II and made her way to the Dar es Salaam based Cannosa Secondary School for high school studies.

Despite what transpired, Ms Zambi has managed to get Division I with eight points in the just announced Form Six examination results.

Ms Zambi, who studied History, Kiswahili and Literature (HKL), now stands a good chance to realise her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Speaking to Mwananchi , her guardian, Ms Isabela Lyimo said Ms Zambi is a brave and hardworking girl who managed to overcome the tragedy.

“We have nothing to say, rather than thank God. She passed through different challenges but even that didn’t derail her passion for studies,” she said.

The headmistress at the St Teresa of Calcuta, Sr Lucy Nduku said her school went on following the student’s progress even after leaving school.

“It wasn’t easy. However, we went on giving consolation and encouragement in order to accept the situation and move forward,” she said.

Former St Teresa of Calcuta headmaster, Fr Christopher Mboya said her performance would enable the student to realize her dream to become a lawyer.

However, Ms Zambi’s achievement cannot be complete without outlining the role played by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA).

Rita’s deputy director of Legal Rights Protection, Mr Reginald Makoko said being the public guarantors, the agency filed a case at the High Court of Tanzania in the Dar es Salaam Zone requesting its permission to become inheritance supervisor of everything left by her parents.

“We requested to supervise on her behalf until she becomes adult enough to make acceptable decisions according to the laws. Fortunately, our request was accepted,” he said.

According to him, the agency’s decision came after discovering that there was an ongoing inheritance conflict that threatened the rights of the student.

Furthermore, he said two tenants leased in a family house located in Goba, Dar es Salaam have been directed to deposit rents in a special account supervised by RITA’s chief executive officer.

He said also that no single cent out of condolence deposited in another special account located at the CRDB Bank PLC following death of family members has been withdrawn.

“She received sponsorship to study at Cannosa Secondary School, therefore she had less demands for money. We are close to the student. Also, we have been impressed by her performance. She will realize her dream to become a lawyer and help the needy, “said Mr Makoko.