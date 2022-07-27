Give traders relief, local councils urged

By Tuzo Mapunda More by this Author

Sumbawanga. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) vice chairperson for Tanzania mainland, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana yesterday told executives and political leaders in the local councils to give traders some relief by formulating friendly regulations that facilitate their businesses.

Mr Kinana, who is visiting the region, said some local regulations, wayward officials and presence of unnecessary state agencies have been derailing ambitious petty traders instead of nurturing them, calling for them to change the attitude.

“I’m glad that the government has started the process of doing away with some nuisance regulatory authorities which just depend on charges to operate,” he told a rally.

“There are ambitious traders who start with little capital, but they normally don’t go far. The moment they want to start a business, a lot of regulatory bodies demand from them fees and taxes,” he said.

“Let’s create friendly regulations that will facilitate growth of these petty traders to become good taxpayers once they have grown.”

“We have been preaching that the private sector is the engine of the economy but there are officials who forget these petty traders are part of that.”

“Let traders pay taxes but that should start before one has not even started doing business. Imagine, a young man or woman hawking groundnuts and yet you want to tax them. Wait for them to become rich then you start taxing,” he added.

“Local leaders must change their attitude and help the petty traders to grow.”

The CCM regional secretary for Rukwa, Mr Masoud Pazi the party has been receiving such complaints from the people.

“This is a big challenge in our region. Abandoning of some regulatory bodies will improve business environment,” he said.