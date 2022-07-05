Gov’t schools dominate Top 10 slots in Form Six exams

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Government schools have continued to dominate the top 10 slots nationally in the Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) results which were as announced on Tuesday, July 5, in Zanzibar.

Kemebos Secondary School (private) in Kagera region was the best this year, followed by Kisimiri Secondary School in Arusha (government), while Tabora Boys' Secondary School (government), Tabora Girls' Secondary School (government) ) and Ahmes Secondary School in the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Dareda Secondary School in Manyara region (government) was ranked sixth, Nyaishozi Secondary School from Kagera region (private) was ranked seventh, Mzumbe Secondary School in Morogoro region (government) ranked eighth, while Mkindi Secondary School in Tanga region arrived at position nine.

In a result where the pass rate has increased by 0.25 percent compared to last year (2021) and announced by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), Ziba High School in Tabora (government) closed the list of the top 10 schools having been ranked position 10.

Announcing the results of the teachers' and Form Six examinations, the council's acting executive secretary, Athuman Amas, said this year's performance showed a 0.25 percent increase compared to last year’s 99.62 percent, with a pass rate of 99.87 percent.

He said that 93,136 candidates, equivalent to 98.97 percent passed the test, including 52, 229 girls (98. 55 percent) and 52, 229 boys (98.55 percent).

