Government revives suburb plan after concerns over inclusion

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced that it will restart the proposed Sinza Redevelopment Plan after residents raised concerns over inadequate public participation and uncertainty surrounding land ownership and property rights.

The decision, announced by the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, marks a significant shift in the implementation of one of Dar es Salaam’s major urban redevelopment initiatives.

Speaking during a meeting with residents yesterday, Dr Akwilapo said all previous consultations would be set aside and a new process launched to ensure residents of Sinza Ward in Ubungo District are fully involved in shaping the future of the area.

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“All proposals that have already been submitted will still be considered, but previous meetings will no longer form the basis of this exercise. Every resident should participate in the new consultations,” he said.

The announcement followed growing dissatisfaction among residents, who accused authorities of excluding them from key stages of preparing the draft Sinza Redevelopment Plan (2026–2046).

Residents argued that they were informed only after important decisions had already been made, creating mistrust and confusion over the objectives of the project.

A resident of Sinza A, Mr Sufiani Rajabu, said the main weakness of the earlier process was the lack of meaningful consultation with affected communities.

“We are the owners of this land. When we say we were not involved, it is because we genuinely were not.

We all want development, but it must be planned together with us,” he said.

According to him, many residents rejected the proposal not because they opposed development, but because they felt excluded from decisions affecting their future.

“It is not that we are against development. The problem is discussing development without involving the people,” he added.

Concerns were also raised over how property rights would be protected if the redevelopment process required land re-adjustment or the merging of plots.

Mr Jumanne Ramadhani, a resident of Sinza C, said the draft did not provide clear answers on ownership arrangements under the proposed redevelopment framework.

“If several plots are merged into one under the redevelopment plan, what happens to ownership rights? Those are some of the questions we raised but did not receive satisfactory answers,” he said.

Questions were also raised regarding the accessibility of the planning document itself.

Lawyer and member of the Sinza Land and Property Owners Committee, Mr Ramadhani Abdallah Chaurembo, criticised the decision to prepare the draft in English, arguing that many residents could not fully understand the document.

“Using English alone created barriers because not every resident understands the language. A process intended to involve people should be accessible to everyone,” he said.

He also claimed that sections of the draft appeared to suggest that landowners could be compelled to sell their properties, creating anxiety among residents.

“You cannot force people to sell their land without their consent. That created unnecessary panic,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Akwilapo acknowledged shortcomings in the consultation process but urged residents to actively participate whenever meetings are organised.

“When meetings are called, only a small number of people attend. We encourage everyone to participate because these discussions concern your future,” he said.

Despite objections raised by residents, the minister insisted that redevelopment remains necessary if Dar es Salaam is to become a modern and sustainable city.

“Well-planned neighbourhoods are part of building an attractive city. Experts and residents will work together to determine what the future of Sinza should look like,” he said.

He added that implementation would not occur across the entire ward simultaneously because residents hold differing views that first need to be harmonised.

According to Dr Akwilapo, the revised plan will comply with existing laws and planning guidelines while promoting improved housing and urban infrastructure.

He said redevelopment would also help address long-standing infrastructure challenges affecting Sinza, including inadequate sanitation systems.

“The old Sinza must be reorganised. Some areas have already developed while others have not, but we cannot continue waiting indefinitely,” he said.

Supporting the initiative, Ubungo District Commissioner Mr Albert Msando said infrastructure limitations had prevented many properties in Sinza from reaching their full value despite the area’s strategic location.

“Some people own land that has become more of a burden than an asset because of inadequate infrastructure,” he said.

Although road infrastructure had improved in recent years, many areas still faced poor sanitation conditions and lacked sewerage systems, forcing residents to spend substantial amounts on septic tank services.

Mr Msando also pointed to water supply challenges, saying limited space for utility infrastructure had constrained efforts by the Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority to expand services.

“There are challenges even in laying new water pipes. That is why redevelopment is important, but it must happen with residents fully involved,” he said.

Seeking to calm concerns, he dismissed claims that redevelopment would displace existing communities.

“There is no plan to remove Sinza residents and replace them with others. Existing owners will remain owners of their properties,” he said.

Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said the dispute appeared to stem largely from weaknesses in communication during earlier consultations.

“It seems that many of those involved were leaders, but the information did not adequately reach the people they represented,” he said. He urged authorities to ensure views collected during fresh consultations are reflected in the final plan.

“This country is governed by the principles of good governance and the rule of law. No one’s rights will be taken away,” he said.

Dr Akwilapo told the Parliament on May 28,m 2026 that the government has started looking for investors to undertake major redevelopment projects in Dar es Salaam’s Msasani and Sinza areas as part of wider plans to modernise deteriorating urban settlements and improve Tanzania’s investment environment through better land management systems.

He said the projects were being implemented under the Land Re-adjustment Programme.

Dr Akwilapo said the 2000 National Human Settlements Development Policy encourages redevelopment of deteriorating settlements through provision of infrastructure and social services to improve urban landscapes and expand economic opportunities.

He said the ministry had already identified 111 degraded areas covering 24,309.3 hectares across 35 councils nationwide for redevelopment.

According to him, redevelopment activities had started in the Makangira-Msasani area in Kinondoni Municipality, covering 17.2 hectares, where authorities had completed data collection and identification of residents’ land ownership.

The exercise, he said, would help establish the actual living conditions of residents, the value of existing assets, citizens’ expectations and mechanisms for redistribution of redeveloped properties.

Dr Akwilapo also said the ministry had completed a draft redevelopment plan for Sinza in Ubungo Municipality and that consultations with residents and stakeholders were ongoing.

The Sinza redevelopment plan seeks to increase the value of investments through mixed-use developments and allow building heights ranging from two to 20 floors depending on land carrying capacity.