Why mining investors must read Tanzania’s Finance Act twice

Buried inside Tanzania’s Finance Act 2026, approved by the Parliament recently, is a provision most readers will skip past entirely.

Mining counsel and serious investors should read it twice. The Bill amends four separate statutes, namely the Value Added Tax Act, the Income Tax Act, the Excise Duty Act, and the Road and Fuel Tolls Act, each time inserting near-identical language recognising “the tax exemption provisions stipulated in Framework Agreements signed between the Government and mining investors, as approved by the Cabinet.”

That repetition is the story. A government does not amend four laws to say the same thing unless the thing was not, in fact, being honoured under any one of them.

For years, the gap between what a Framework Agreement promised and what a mining company could actually claim at the border or against the Tanzania Revenue Authority has been a quiet source of friction.

Framework Agreements are negotiated, cabinet-approved instruments, but VAT and excise exemptions have routinely been refused on the basis that an agreement, however solemnly negotiated, is not itself a Government Notice or an express statutory provision.

The investor had a contract. The tax officer wanted a gazette entry. That is not a technicality, but the difference between a right and a request.

The Finance Act, 2026 closes that gap with unusual precision. A new section 146B of the Excise Duty Act, a parallel Income Tax Act amendment, statutory VAT Act recognition, and the Road and Fuel Tolls Act amendment together mean Framework Agreement exemptions no longer depend on a separate administrative act to take effect.

The contract and the statute now point the same way and that is the difference between an exemption that exists on paper and one that exists at customs.

I say this as someone who has sat on the negotiating side of these instruments. At Shikana, our experience negotiating Framework Agreements on behalf of investors shows precisely this pattern: the clause is rarely the weak point, but implementation is.

A well-drafted stabilisation provision is only as strong as the administrative machinery that honours it, and Tanzania has done something genuinely useful by moving that machinery into primary legislation rather than leaving it to discretionary notice.

Candour requires the other half of the picture. These exemptions apply only during the construction phase, end the moment mineral production begins, and exclude petroleum products entirely.

This is calibrated relief, aimed at the period when capital is being deployed and cash flow is negative: precisely when a stabilisation clause matters most and government revenue forgone is lowest. That is sound design, not generosity.

The day a mine reaches production, the ordinary tax regime resumes, and any commercial model built on extended relief will be wrong.

The Act also introduces a new section 94A of the Tax Administration Act, penalising mining companies that misuse exemptions, transfer exempted goods without the Commissioner’s permission, or use fraud to obtain or benefit from them.

Investors should welcome this rather than fear it. A regime that polices abuse of an exemption is a regime that intends the exemption to mean something.

Loosely administered, unpredictably revoked incentives are the pattern that has cost Tanzania credibility with sophisticated capital before.

Enforcement standing, paired with statutory certainty, is what separates a genuine stabilisation clause from a political promise that survives only until the next budget cycle.

What should sovereign funds, DFIs, and mining houses do with this? First, revisit any Framework Agreement in force or under negotiation and confirm which exemptions now rest on statute rather than administrative discretion; the answer is not uniform across instruments signed at different times.

Second, treat the construction-to-production transition as a contractual event requiring its own compliance plan, not an afterthought; the exemption’s expiry is now as legally precise as its existence.

Third, recognise that this reform is Tanzania signalling it wants Framework Agreements to function as genuine instruments of contractual sanctity, not gestures requiring perpetual re-litigation at the revenue authority’s discretion.

Tanzania has not solved every friction in its mining fiscal architecture with four amendments. It has, however, done something rarer than another incentive announcement: aligned the statute book with the contract.

For an asset class where investor confidence hinges on whether a promise survives contact with the bureaucracy that must implement it, that alignment is worth more than the headline incentive itself.

The next test is whether other sectors negotiating Government Notice-dependent arrangements receive the same legislative treatment, or whether mining remains the exception rather than the template.

A big congratulations to Honourable Minister Anthony Mavunde for bringing this home.