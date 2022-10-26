Government to refund contributions of fake certificate workers

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has given a nod for all employees who were axed over fake certificates to be refunded their contributions which they paid to the social security funds.

The employees are those who were removed from the public service in a special certificate verification exercise which was conducted by the Government in collaboration with the National Examinations Council (NECTA) in the period from October 2016 to April 2017.

Following the review, at least 14,516 employees were found to have forged certificates and were removed from public service.

This was said on Wednesday October 26, by the Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled, Prof Joyce Ndalichako while speaking about the decision.

"Following the directive, PSSSF and NSSF will return the employee contributions submitted to those funds without involving the employer's contributions," she said.

She said that the refund of the contributions will start from November 1, 2022, where the relevant employees will be required to go to his former employer with two passport size photos.

Other documents that is required are a copy of the bank statement of an active account and a copy of the National ID or voter's or driver's license.

She also said that the employee will be required to fill out a letter of consent from his former employer.







