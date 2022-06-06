Government unveils 10-year plan on environmental conservation

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government plans to take a raft of measures to address the impact of environmental degradation caused by human activities.

Measures to be taken under the Ten-Year Strategic Environmental Conservation Plan will be in response to uncontrolled livestock migration, expansion of agricultural activities, degradation of water sources and wetlands, excessive use of firewood and charcoal, and inadequate waste management.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa unveiled the plan in Dodoma yesterday during World Environment Day celebrations.

A senior environment officer in the Vice President’s Office, Dr Thomas Bwana, said Mtwara Region had recorded a 700 percent increase in the migration of livestock from other regions between 2008 and 2020.

“During the same period, Kigoma recorded an 800 percent increase in livestock numbers entering the region from other areas. The plan proposes ways of keeping livestock and at the same time preserving the environment,” he said.

Dr Bwana added that the expansion of agricultural activities by up to 1,200 percent in some areas, as well as mining activities in areas such as Chunya, Mpanda and Kwimba were among other causes of environmental degradation.

The degradation of water sources and wetlands, and increasing sand accumulation in the ocean and rivers were also threatening biodiversity.

Dr Bwana said poor waste management was another environmental issue of serious concern.

“Poor waste management, whereby only 35 percent of waste produced in urban areas is collected and disposed of properly, is a major problem. The document has come up with recommendations that will address this challenge,” he said.

Speaking during the function, Mr Majaliwa issued 15 directives, including one that required the Finance and Planning ministry to prioritise environmental conservation when preparing the government’s budget during the plan’s implementation.

He also directed sectorial ministries and local government authorities (LGAs) to incorporate environmental conservation plans in their respective budgets, make regular follow-ups on execution, and submit implementation reports to the Vice President’s Office.

“LGAs at the regional, district, ward, village to hamlet levels should ensure that degraded areas are restored, and conserved by planting trees. They should also participate in the national tree planting programme to plant 1.5 million trees annually in order to turn the country green,” he said.

Mr Majaliwa further directed ministries, institutions as well as government and private organisations to replace firewood and charcoal with alternative sources of energy and curb the outbreaks of bushfires in their respective areas.

He urged higher learning institutions to continue researching into alternative and renewable energy sources in order to reduce the use of firewood and charcoal.

The Prime Minister directed authorities at various levels to improve waste management and take measures to prevent flooding.

“The authorities and institutions responsible for the maintenance drainage systems should see to it that the infrastructure is in good condition at all times to prevent floods. They should also prevent the invasion of water sources, wetlands, hills and mountains.”

He directed irrigation supervision institutions to ensure that water is properly used and also research is conducted into the presence and spreading of invasive species that also contribute to environmental degradation.

The United Nations resident coordinator in Tanzania, Mr Zlatan Milisic, said Vice President Philip Mpango recently participated in the launch of the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, which is expected to guide the UN’s operations in the country in the next five years.

“Our priorities include better access to cleaner energy and technology as well as enabling sustainable management of Tanzania’s wealth from natural resources,” he said.

Mr Milisic commended the government for mainstreaming the environment agenda into policies and decision-making as well as increasing engagement of the youth in the Environment Action Plan II.

“Trees are now being planted and grown all over the country, including here in Dodoma where the Regional Commissioner is implementing the tree-planting campaign,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Parliament’s Industry, Trade and Environment Committee, Mr Felix Kavejuru said nearly 500,000 trees were being felled annually, with 35 percent of them being cut down in Tabora, Shinyanga, Kigoma and central zone regions.

“The trend denies the country environmental products such as food, reliable water, drugs and clean air. The target of planting 1.5 million trees by each council annually should be emphasized. People should be educated on the need to shift to alternative energy and abandon firewood and charcoal,” he said.

The Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and the Environment), Mr Selemani Jafo, said the plan also entails resource mobilisation to address environmental conservation challenges.