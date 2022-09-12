Government warns over ‘same-sex’ content

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. People who are fond of distributing materials that are suggestive of same-sex partnerships on social media will face the music, the government has warned.

The Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye, said yesterday that the distributing images that are suggestive of promoting homosexuality was outlawed in Tanzania, calling upon administrators of social networking platforms like WhatsApp groups to take immediate action or face the consequences.

Tanzania introduced the anti-pornography laws in 2016 to outlaw publishing pornography online, or causing it to be published.

Those going against the law face a fine of not less than Sh20 million or at least three years in jail or both the fine and the jail sentence.

Besides, homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania and those found guilty of the offence could face a jail term of up to 30 years.

Mr Nnauye said during a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that it has been established that some users of paid-for online content have been republishing same-sex materials online.

He said there have been numerous instances of information being spread by some social media users that included brief movies with indications of same-sex relations and sparked controversy in the community.

“Let me take this opportunity to issue a warning to anyone who distributes such content to the community. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved,” Mr Nnauye said.

He said it was the responsibility of everyone to protect children from inappropriate content, especially on social networks.

“That is the responsibility of all of us, starting with parents, guardians and schools, where our children spend a lot of time there while studying.”

Mr Nnauye reminded WhatsApp group administrators that the government would take action should they (the administrators) fail to take action against members who post such content.

He warned that even if the intention of the person distributing such content was to raise awareness, measures will still be taken as the Government’s goal was to completely stop the distribution of such content as it incites same-sex acts.

“Some of the clips accuse us that the content is being broadcast by some media in Tanzania. After a close monitoring of the clips that were being distributed, we have proved that through the globalization of content in the world, some viewers of paid online content have been watching a type of that content and distribute it on social networks,” said Mr Nnauye.