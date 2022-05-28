Governments tasked to priotise territorial markets

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Kampala. African governments, donors and investors communities have been tasked to place more attention in developing territorial markets and supporting agroecological business to make sure that communities construct a resilient future.

The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in African (AFSA) in collaboration with several partners made the remarks at a three- day continental conference convening on agroecological entrepreneurship and territorial market.

AFSA general coordinator Dr Milton Belay said despite many crises that the globe and Africa are experiencing investing in territorial markets and supporting agroecology is vital in uplifting sustainable agriculture.

“At a time the world faces major risks to food security, the global community is starting to reach an agreement on the need to make their systems more sustainable, “he said.

According to him, Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the flaws and inability to global industrial food systems to meet local consumer demands.

“Simultaneously the pandemic has revealed the enormous opportunity to amplify the importance of resilience of shorter supply chains and agroecology enterprises and markets to withstand global crises, as well as demonstrate how small holders farmers producing agroecological food can meet the population’s food and nutrition needs.”

He stressed that agroecology assures that food producers and communities, particularly rural communities and women farmers, have the ability and resources to continue feeding and nourishing their families during tough times.

The gathering brought 160 participants from over 30 countries and over 500 virtual participants. The gathering provided for agroecological stakeholders to discuss and define the future of agroecological entrepreneurships and territorial markets in Africa in order to enhance investment and policy changes.