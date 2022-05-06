High Court frees former Hai DC Lengai Ole Sabaya

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. The High Court in Arusha has acquitted former Kilimanjaro district commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya and two of his colleagues after it found flaws in the entire course of the case, as well as disagreements between witnesses.

Sabaya and his co-accused appealed against a 30-year prison sentence for armed robbery by the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court.

Apart from Sabaya others are Sylvester Nyegu and Daniel Mbura, however, Sabaya will remain in custody due to economic sabotage case facing him.

Lengai Ole Sabaya and three others were on October 15, 2021 sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were convicted of armed robbery.

They were found guilty on all three counts with each handed a 30-year jail term which were supposed to run concurrently.