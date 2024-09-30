Historic mosque to be demolished for road construction in Tanzania

Mbeya. A nearly 200-year-old mosque in Mbalizi, Mbeya Region, is set to be demolished to make way for the construction of the Mbalizi-Makongolosi road, sparking concerns over the loss of an important historical landmark.

The mosque, which was built in 1826, has served as both a place of worship and a monument honoring the contributions of earlier generations.

Speaking during the regional Maulid celebrations on behalf of the Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Juma Homera, Chunya District Commissioner Mbaraka Batenga acknowledged the historical significance of the mosque but emphasized the importance of infrastructure development. "The mosque has a rich history, but it will be taken down to allow for the road construction," Batenga said.

The project is part of the Tanzanian government's sixth phase of development initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure. The Mbalizi-Makongolosi road is expected to be paved with tarmac, which requires the demolition of the mosque.

Batenga praised the local leadership of the Muslims Council of Tanzania, which is popularly known by its Kiswahili acronym as Bakwata, for already initiating the construction of a new mosque. "Our elders did great things, and I commend the leaders for starting the construction of another mosque. History is being erased to make way for development, but we are building a new mosque that will continue to honor our predecessors," he stated. The new mosque, funded at a cost of over 42 million Tanzanian shillings, is currently under construction.

In his address, Batenga also called for efforts to address moral decline, linking violent behavior in society to outdated customs and a weakening of family values. He urged parents and guardians to provide both religious and secular education to their children to instill a sense of responsibility and fear of God.

As the country approaches its next election cycle, Batenga cautioned against using political division to threaten national peace. "Let the elections not divide us or threaten our country's peace. We should avoid unnecessary protests and instead participate actively in the democratic process," he advised.

The Regional Chairman for Bakwata in Mbeya, Sheikh Mussa Ismail, echoed this sentiment, condemning all forms of violence and protests that could lead to unrest. "We, at Bakwata, denounce all forms of violence and are committed to working with the government. We reject any protests that may jeopardize peace in the country," Sheikh Ismail said.

Mbeya Regional Sheikh, Sheikh Msafiri Njalambaha, urged the Muslim community to focus on unity and ignore divisive rhetoric. "Let us continue to educate ourselves with the holy books and live morally upright lives. The Prophet eliminated immoral acts like kidnapping and murder, and we celebrate his teachings today," he remarked.

The demolition has sparked mixed reactions within the community. One local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment over the decision to demolish the mosque, calling for it to be preserved as a historical site. "This mosque holds a lot of history. I believe it could have been left standing as a monument for future generations. It’s not just a building; it’s a house of worship," the resident said.