How girl-led advocacy is reshaping Tanzania’s gender equality roadmap

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian youth advocates, civil society leaders, and senior government officials have reached a resounding consensus on the urgent need to reform the nation's marriage laws, accelerate investment in female education, and secure permanent leadership spaces for young women.

At the centre of key policy deliberations, stakeholders insisted that temporary ceremonial gestures must yield to concrete structural changes if Tanzania is to eradicate child marriage and achieve gender equality under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030.

They were speaking during the International Day of the Girl Child 2026, sambamba na kilele cha kampeni ya Girls Takeover, chini ya kaulimbiu “End Child Marriage – Invest in Her Future”.

Despite a decade of multi-sectoral intervention that saw child marriage rates fall from 37 percent to 29 percent nationally, experts warn that the pace of progress remains dangerously slow.

According to UNICEF data, roughly 29 percent of women aged 20 to 24 were married before their 18th birthday, with prevalence soaring to 50 percent in rural hotspot regions such as Katavi, Sumbawanga, and Songwe.

Coupled with national statistics showing 3.2 million children aged seven to 17 out of school, deep-seated poverty and early marriage continue to force girls out of the education system from as early as age 12.

Addressing these persistent hurdles requires immediate statutory action, insisted Country Director Plan International Tanzania, Ms Jane Sembuche.

“In Tanzania, three out of every ten girls under 18 enter into early marriage, and in some regions, it reaches five out of ten,” Ms Sembuche stated, urging the government to amend the Law of Marriage Act, which currently permits girls to marry below age 18 and even under age 15.

She stressed that grassroots programmes in regions like Katavi, Nkasi, Kigoma, Mara, and Songwe are crucial to ensuring rural girls become vocal advocates within their communities.

Responding to these demands, the Tanzanian government reaffirmed its commitment to aligning human capital development with long-term national economic growth.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender and Special Groups, Dr Amon Mpanju, stated that female empowerment is central to building a competitive economy.

“Development cannot be brought about by one gender alone; women and girls are essential partners in building a competitive economy,” Dr Mpanju observed, noting that women constitute 54 percent of key population demographics.

He highlighted state achievements under the fee-free education policy which has successfully attained a 1:1 gender parity ratio at the primary school level, alongside funding programmes for middle colleges and universities.

To safeguard girls from gender-based violence, Dr Mpanju outlined key targets under the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (MTAKUWA).

The state aims to cut teenage pregnancies by 50 percent by 2029 through community protection committees, school gender desks, child councils and strict enforcement of the Law of the Child Act Cap 13 against harmful practices like female genital mutilation.

Beyond legislative frameworks, participating young women stressed that true empowerment requires practical exposure to leadership and technical disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Presenting their joint position, the girls declared: “Investing in a girl is not only the right thing to do, it is one of the smartest investments our country can make... Do not just give girls a seat for a day; keep the door open for them to lead tomorrow”.