How officials at MSD inflated costs of equipment

Arusha. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has on Thursday, May 5 revealed how the Medical Stores Department’s (MSD) procurement department failed in its obligation by inflating costs of various equipment.

Speaking at the annual Public Procurement week, the Prime Minister said the misappropriation of public funds at MSD was gross and unimaginable.

Reading out some of the inflated prices of equipment he gave an example of a clinical chemistry analyzer which costs Sh1.3 million but the procurement office bought the same machine at Sh6.7 million.

The department was supposed to procure a body chemistry analyzer with a bigger capacity which cost Sh10.5 million but instead they paid Sh49 million for the same machine.

A glucose analysis which costs Sh7,956 was bought at Sh58,500 whereas a hematology machine which costs Sh20.8 million was purchased at Sh117 million.

According to the Premier, a hematology machine which costs Sh37 million was purchased by MSD at an inflated cost of Sh149 million.

“In whose interest was this person acting, are we sure that he did not benefit from these transactions?” questioned the PM.

The Premier who looked very displeased by the actions of the procurement officers at MSD ordered the umbrella body of public procurement officers to quickly investigate.

“Lets meet at MSD on Monday at 1000am, if possible I will come the IGP Sirro and PCCB’s Hamdun,” said the PM