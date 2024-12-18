How sustainable practices combat illegal charcoal trade

Pwani. In Kibaha, Coastal Region, more than 900 motorcycles used for illegal charcoal transport were collected in the forest over the past year, many of them abandoned, according to the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS).

"When goods are seized, owners have 30 days to defend themselves, but most don’t come forward. As a result, many of these motorcycles will soon be auctioned,” said TFS manager in Kibaha Aslam Farijallah.

Bodaboda riders once heavily involved in illegal charcoal transportation now have shifted to more sustainable practices, significantly reducing deforestation in areas like Chalinze, Mkuranga, and Kibaha.

Previously, they transported charcoal along the Morogoro Road, fuelling rampant tree felling. Now, most use Toyos, efficient three-wheeled vehicles operating within legal frameworks. This transition has curbed illegal activities and contributed to forest conservation in Coast Region, The Citizen can confirm.

Changing perceptions, challenges

The Citizen visited several districts to interview former bodaboda riders who once transported illegal charcoal, contributing to deforestation.

Yusuph Daudi, a rider from Kibaha, admitted, “I never realised I was contributing to deforestation. I started this business four years ago, transporting up to 14 sacks of charcoal daily to Mbezi Mwisho. The bodaboda doesn’t wait in line like trucks, so I was enabling people to deplete the forest.” After learning about deforestation, Daudi took a loan to purchase a Toyo and plans to stop transporting charcoal entirely. “I want to pursue a business that doesn’t harm our environment.”

Hassan Ndimu, secretary of the Association of Charcoal Carriers in Mkuranga District, Coast Region, shared similar experiences.

“I had been in the charcoal business for seven years, but the profits were small, and the risks were high, with frequent run-ins with forestry officials and the police.” Educated by TFS, Ndimu now promotes change among riders.

“We have switched to transporting charcoal using Toyos with necessary permits. The charcoal is certified by TFS, so I no longer operate in constant fear.”

The transition hasn’t been easy for all. Charles Kobelo from Ubena Zomozi, once transporting five sacks of charcoal per trip, faced repeated police seizures.

Now selling fruits, Kobelo urges the government to provide more self-employment opportunities, noting unemployment drives many into illegal businesses.

A holistic approach to change

Recognising the dependence of many riders on the charcoal trade to support their families, TFS and other stakeholders took a holistic approach to bring about change.

Instead of simply penalising riders, they invested in education and targeted the leaders of bodaboda groups to encourage broader acceptance of new practices.

The strategy has paid off. In Kibaha District alone, more than 900 motorcycles used for illegal charcoal transport were collected.

In Mkuranga, TFS manager Charles Kaseria noted that while many riders were initially resistant to change, the combined efforts of district commissioners, the Police Force, and TFS eventually won them over.

“We have held more than ten educational meetings with bodaboda riders and the community since last year. We have also conducted operations to apprehend illegal transporters, but our focus has always been on education,” he said.

According to Kaseria, the number of motorcycles transporting charcoal has dropped significantly, and only a few riders continue to engage in the practice.

In Chalinze, TFS manager Robert Mwangosi echoed this sentiment. At Ubena Zomozi and Bwawani, charcoal transport by bodabodas was once common, but many riders have now switched to Toyos, which come with the required permits, and the charcoal they transport is sourced legally.

“Accidents caused by bodaboda riders transporting heavy loads of charcoal have decreased, and we’re seeing the natural vegetation begin to recover in areas where deforestation was once rampant,” Mwangosi said.

For his part, Acting Coast Regional Police Commander Muhudwari Msuya said education was given to bodaboda riders, and most now were using Toyos.

“In the beginning, it was difficult for them to understand, so we continued to provide them with education in collaboration with other institutions. At that moment, they stopped. Carrying charcoal using a bodaboda is dangerous because the rider cannot see behind, so he can have an accident,” he said.

Other road users express relief

Upcountry bus driver Meshack Msuya praised efforts to curb illegal charcoal transportation.

“Bodaboda riders transporting charcoal were a hazard on the road, especially in the evenings. They travelled in groups, making it difficult for other vehicles to pass safely.”

Additionally, the shift to legal, regulated charcoal transport has helped reduce environmental destruction caused by unchecked deforestation.

The journey to clean energy

The regulation of bodaboda riders transporting charcoal aligns with the nation's goal of promoting clean cooking, as outlined in the National Clean Cooking Strategy (NCCS) 2024–2034.

This strategy aims to drastically increase the adoption of clean cooking solutions across Tanzania, with a target of 80 percent adoption by 2034.

The strategy highlights that over 90 percent of Tanzanians currently rely on charcoal and firewood as their primary cooking fuels. This heavy reliance is driven by the widespread availability and affordability of these traditional energy sources, compared to alternative clean energy options.

Knowing this, TFS and NGOs operating in Mkuranga, Chalinze, and Kibaha districts have set a strategy to promote clean energy by reducing charcoal use and encouraging communities to adopt modern stoves.

Over the past five years, TFS manager Kaseria said Mkuranga has restored 376 hectares of grassland previously destroyed by charcoal production. In collaboration with the Tanzania Traditional Energy Development and Environmental Organization (TaTEDO), modern stoves requiring less charcoal are being distributed, and communities are educated on environmental conservation.

According to him, Vikindu Forest Reserve is transitioning from tree harvesting to ecotourism, with investments in beekeeping and hotels encouraged. The area has begun attracting visitors, signalling a shift toward sustainable practices.

In the aspect of clean energy, “We are ready to collaborate with any stakeholder to achieve our goal. For example, we invite people to invest in our Vikindu Forest Reserve. We are transitioning from tree harvesting to ecotourism.”

Hassan Mpeli, a bodaboda rider at Vikindu, urged more education on clean cooking energy as most residents rely on firewood. He suggested that the government provide stoves on loan, allowing repayment in instalments, as many face financial constraints.

“Buying a stove outright can be challenging because many people here depend on agriculture; they can't afford a stove when they need to buy agricultural seeds,” he said, recommending working with women’s groups like Vicoba to distribute loans, ensuring easier access and repayment.

In Kibaha, Farijallah said the forests have now started to return to normal after moving bodaboda riders away from carrying charcoal, which was fuelling illegal logging.

Therefore, to implement clean energy for cooking, the district already has a strategy to reduce tree harvesting and collaborate with various institutions that provide education on the use of modern stoves.