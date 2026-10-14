How violations of motorcycle safety drive crashes, serious injuries and medical costs









Dar es Salaam. Despite laws requiring motorcycle riders to observe basic road safety measures, some bodaboda operators continue to ride without helmets, carry excess passengers and disregard traffic signs, raising concerns about enforcement and the growing burden of road crashes.

The Road Traffic Act, Cap. 168 R.E. 2023, requires motorcycle riders to wear protective helmets and comply with regulations governing passenger numbers, seating arrangements and motorcycle equipment.

The rules also cover reflective clothing, lighting and other safety requirements. A two-wheeled motorcycle should carry no more than one passenger, who must sit properly behind the rider and use the designated footrests.

However, observations on some roads suggest that compliance remains a challenge.

Road Safety Authority Director Godfrey Mlai said motorcycle riders were required to keep their headlights on to improve visibility and reduce the risk of crashes.

“The motorcycle has no body to protect the rider; thus, riders should ensure the lights remain on while on the road all the time,” he said. Mr Mlai said some riders continued to ignore safety education, including requirements to wear helmets and avoid carrying more than one passenger. The consequences are evident at health facilities treating crash victims.

Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) Head of Research and Development, Dr Joel Bwemelo, said the hospital’s emergency unit receives between 7,500 and 8,000 patients annually, nearly 60 percent of whom are involved in road traffic crashes.

Of these cases, he said, motorcycle accidents account for about 36 to 40 percent, involving riders, passengers and pedestrians.

“When a rider or passenger falls from a motorcycle, the head is usually the first part of the body to hit the ground,” he said, stressing the importance of helmets in reducing severe head injuries.

Common injuries include fractures of the legs, feet and arms, as well as head trauma. Between 38 and 40 percent of patients require surgery, including procedures to repair broken bones and treat serious head injuries.

Treatment can cost between Sh3 million and Sh4 million, placing a heavy burden on families. Dr Bwemelo said about 80 percent of the victims lacked health insurance, leaving many struggling to meet medical expenses.

The effects extend beyond hospital bills. A rider with a fractured leg may be unable to work for up to six months, losing their main source of income, while severe head injuries can result in permanent disability.

Dr Bwemelo warned that the growing number of motorcycles, coupled with inadequate training among some new operators, could make it harder to reduce accidents without stronger enforcement.

The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has also identified non-compliance with safety requirements and operating without valid licences as key challenges.

Latra Public Relations Manager Salum Pazzy said some riders failed to wear helmets, provide helmets for passengers or observe traffic signs, particularly at junctions.

“We have found that there are many people operating without licences. We have various strategies to reach them, including using agents who can reach riders even in remote areas,” he said.

Mr Pazzy said Latra worked with the police on inspections, road safety education and licensing initiatives. Riders were also expected to wear identifiable reflective clothing to improve visibility and help identify their motorcycles and operating stations.

Section 39(12) of the Road Traffic Act prohibits riding a two- or three-wheeled motorcycle without a protective helmet, subject to exemptions provided under the law.